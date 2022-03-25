WWE Superstar Triple H Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

In an amazing turn of events, Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, has announced that he will be retiring from in-the-ring events in the future, meaning that fans of the WWE might have seen the last of the professional superstar hopping over the ropes. While Triple H has appeared in the past in the squared circle, even with his role as Executive Vice President within the organization, it seems that Levesque is taking the opportunity to leave his persona behind and focus more on the behind-the-scenes operations of the company that built his career.

Originally, many fans debated as to whether or not Triple H would be a part of the upcoming WrestleMania 38, the biggest wrestling event of the year. In the past, Levesque has taken the opportunity to hop back into the ring despite the fact that he didn’t wrestle regularly thanks in part to his duties as an executive within the organization.

The Official Twitter Account for the WWE made the announcement that Triple H would be retiring, with the superstar letting the world know in a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1507386044660035585

Specifically, Triple H attributed his in-ring retirement to his recent heart issues, with the superstar stating that he currently has a “defibrillator” in his chest as a result of his hospitalization. In the recent interview with ESPN, Triple H had this to say:

“I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything. Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don’t take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I’ll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure.”

