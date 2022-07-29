An NBA Champion Has a WWE Tryout With Hopes of Becoming a WWE Superstar

Former NBA champion and multiple-time all-star Dwight Howard participated in the latest WWE tryouts in Nashville, TN, home of this year's SummerSlam. If that doesn't sound crazy enough, the NBA baller has hopes of one day becoming a WWE Superstar. WWE held tryouts in Nashville on Thursday, which is where SummerSlam will take place Saturday, July 30th. People in attendance probably didn't anticipate seeing a 6'10" NBA player step up to the stage, but that's exactly what happened when Dwight Howard grabbed the microphone and cut a hilarious promo. While it all seemed like fun and games, Howard confirmed he has his eyes on joining WWE one day.

"Is @DwightHoward a standout during the #WWETryouts?!?" a tweet from the official WWE Recruit Twitter account reads. A 45-second video is also included, featuring Dwight Howard telling the crowd, "My name is not Dwight. My name is SHONUFF! And I'm the Shogun Master of the South!" with devilish laughter.

He then referenced someone named "Terror Lane," who he claimed was coming to take his belt. "The only thing you're gonna win, is deez nuts!" Howard said as he opened a bag of peanuts and sprinkled them on the stage. He then yelled, "Who's the master?!" as the crowd chanted "Shonuff!" back at him. Howard walked off stage telling the crowd to kiss his Converse sneakers.

ESPN and SI senior writer Arash Markazi spoke to Dwight Howard, who said the NBA champion "legit wants to join the WWE one day." Dwight Howard wouldn't be the first NBA player or professional athlete to participate in the world of pro wrestling/sports entertainment. Karl Malone infamously tagged with Diamond Dallas Page to take on Dennis Rodman and Hollywood Hulk Hogan during the glory days of the NWO. Shaquille O'Neal has also made various appearances on WWE programming, and most recently has wrestled for AEW.

Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill were the winners of a mixed tag team match on AEW Dynamite in March 2021 against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The NBA Champion physically dominated Rhodes throughout the first half of the match, but "The American Nightmare" turned the tables when he nailed O'Neal with a running crossbody, sending both men out of the ring and through two tables set up at ringside. O'Neal was loaded onto a stretcher during the commercial break and carried into an ambulance outside of the amphitheater. However, when Tony Schiavone opened the back of the ambulance O'Neal had disappeared.

