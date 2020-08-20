Report: Vince McMahon Possibly Making Shane McMahon Head of WWE Raw Creative

It's been more than two months since WWE fired Paul Heyman as the executive director of Monday Night Raw, handing the position over to Bruce Prichard. Now, according to Alex McCarthy via Sportskeeda, Vince McMahon is looking to shake up the creative team again by handing the reins of Raw to Shane McMahon. McCarthy wrote on Thursday, "Now, one source in WWE has told me Shane is being considered to take RAW off Bruce Prichard's hands leaving him to concentrate on SmackDown. Other sources that I've posed this information couldn't give concrete confirmation, though judging by work behind the scenes, they can believe it."

"Shane-O-Mac" made his surprise return to the company back in 2016, though in his first three years he worked primarily as an on-screen character — first as the commissioner of SmackDown and later as a heel authority figure. He's been working as a backstage producer since late 2019, and recently returned to an on-screen role by hosting Raw's weekly Raw Underground segments (which he pitched backstage). The report says Shane has been sitting next to Vince in Gorilla position for main roster shows and has been pitching ideas for some time.

All episodes of Raw and SmackDown have been stuck inside the WWE Performance Center since late March. The presentation combined with lackluster stories has resulted in Raw hitting its lowest ratings in the show's decades-long history, something multiple investors questioned Vince about during the latest financial earnings call. The WWE Chairman addressed WWE's need to build new stars during the Annual Shareholder's Meeting.

"Sure, I mean you want to continue to build stars no matter what time. It is so, as Paul [Triple H] just mentioned about NXT talent," McMahon said. "He has done an extraordinary job of creating new stars, and as they continue to evolve, they'll continue to come up to Raw and Smackdown. So there's this influence of new superstars coming into both Raw and Smackdown, and in addition to that, the ways that we now promote talent in a more effective way, [with] digital and social media, as opposed to the normal way. We do not have a live audience and of course that to us is paramount. They're like the third performer in the ring, in terms of our interaction with our audience. So nonetheless it is a good time to continue with the digital and social imprint and this land grab that we have, which is substantial. We continue that, and again new stars coming up."

WWE will make its debut inside its new ThunderDome setup on this Friday's edition of SmackDown. The company will remain inside the Amway Center in downtown Orlando for the next 60 days.

