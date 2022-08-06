WWE Finally Reveals Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament Start Date

While WWE's Clash at the Castle was very much in the mix for tonight's SmackDown, it wasn't the only event in the spotlight, as tonight fans finally got some long-awaited details on the Women's Tag Team Championships. The Titles haven't been referred to or discussed on WWE TV since it was announced that Sasha Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended after they walked out of WWE, which was followed by the announcement of a tournament to crown new Champions. Since then WWE fans haven't heard anything, but tonight it was announced that the tournament is indeed happening, and it will kick off on next week's Monday Night Raw.

No other details were revealed about the tournament, including who would be featured in it or if it will take place on both Raw and SmackDown, but odds are it will have some sort of tie into the upcoming Clash at the Castle.

BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw!



Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pH6kKH7Bun — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2022

If that is where the tournament concludes, it would be a perfect place for a returning Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their grand comeback, as recent reports have indicated they could be on their way back to WWE. If they do show up at Clash, they could very well walk out as the Champions once more, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

One of the issues previously pointed out with the tournament was a lack of actual Tag Teams in the division. At the time Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley had recently broken up and Natalya and Shayna Baszler had just lost previous Title shots, and there weren't that many actual teams in WWE to face off against. At SummerSlam fans got a new faction in Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Sky's Control, and it's hard not to see Toxic Attraction moving to Raw or SmackDown soon. If that's the case, that would make two big new factions in the mix for Tag Team Gold, and with the return of Naomi and Sasha, you would have a much healthier division to build around.

We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but at least the tournament is going to actually begin. Let us know what you think in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!