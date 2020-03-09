Here’s the Official WrestleMania 36 Card Following Elimination Chamber

With the Elimination Chamber behind it, WWE will now turn its full attention towards the WrestleMania 36 event coming up on April 5. The show will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and serve as th biggest annual event of the pro wrestling calendar for 2020. Only one match — Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship — was added to the card following Sunday night’s pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Baszler won an Elimination Chamber match in the show’s main event, eliminating Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Asuka all with relative ease. Another potential match — AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker — had it’s story advanced when “The Deadman” arrived and helped Aleister Black beat Styles in a No DQ match, but nothing was officially announced afterwards.

Check out the full WrestleMania 36 card, as of right now, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Lesnar vs. McIntyre was the first match to be made official after the “Scottish Psycopath” won the Men’s Royal Rumble and challenged Lesnar. Ripley vs. Flair was added when “The Queen” won the Women’s Rumble match, but instead of challenging Lynch or Bayley for their titles she opted to take on the top woman on the Black and Gold Brand.

Goldberg ended Wyatt’s reign as Universal Champion back at Super ShowDown, and was challenged the following night by Reigns when he demanded “I’m next!” Later that same night John Cena made his return to WWE television and teased not competing at this year’s event, only for The Fiend to appear and point at WrestleMania sign to indicate a challenge.

WWE is reportedly planning on having 14 matches fill up this year’s card. On top of what’s been announced plus the two usual battle royals, a SmackDown Women’s Championship match, Styles vs. Undertaker and Randy Orton vs. Edge (a match most people expect given the recent storyline on Raw) there’s still a handful of matches that will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

This week’s Raw will include Edge’s return to WWE television following Orton’s attack back in late January. In recent weeks Orton has picked other targets to assault, such as Matt Hardy and Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix.