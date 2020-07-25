Big Match Reportedly Scheduled for WrestleMania 37 Next Year

We are still about eight months away from next year's WWE WrestleMania event, and things could certainly change between now and then, but one new report indicates that one of the top matches for the show is already being penciled in. This week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that an "I Quit Match" between Edge and Randy Orton is the plan right now for the show. By the time of WrestleMania, Edge should be back and cleared from his tricep injury, and this would look to be the rubber match between the two men after Edge defeated Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing Match, which was followed by Orton defeating Edge in what was billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash.

Originally, the plan was for Orton and Edge to have their third match at SummerSlam this year. However, the Backlash match saw Edge suffer the tricep injury which will keep him out of action over the next several months.

Next month's SummerSlam event could play a big role in setting up the eventual Edge and Orton match in regards to the stakes of the match. The plan for SummerSlam is WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending against Orton and there has been some talk backstage that Orton could get the victory there, setting up a long title reign that culminates in the match with Edge at WrestleMania being for the title.

However, that booking would also probably be questioned due to the fact that WWE has been trying to get McIntyre over as a new star during the pandemic. Losing the title to Orton and then staying out of the title picture that long might be looked at by some as undermining everything that has been done to benefit McIntyre thus far.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the next couple of months shake out with WWE due to the long term ramifications those actions and booking decisions could have. Not to mention how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold over the next several months, affecting whether an Orton/Edge match will be wrestled in front of actual fans or not.

