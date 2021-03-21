WWE Tag Teams Deserving a Women's Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 37

The card for WrestleMania 37 is still being put in place, and the one division that seems to be completely open at this point is the Women's Tag Team Division. With Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler dominating the scene for so long, and the next set of challengers being poised to lose considering what they already have coming next, the Women's Tag Team Champions need a proper challenger for Wrestlemania. While there are a number of solo superstars that you can pair together for a quick and easy match, there are already a number of teams ready for that spotlight. This year it feels like the Women's Tag Team Championship titles are actually a thing and actually have some semblance of importance. With the number of teams forming in the Women's Division across both Raw and SmackDown, the tag team picture overall is the most interesting it has ever been. It's like the opportunity is now actually there for the teams who get a shot. But which teams should actually get the shot at WrestleMania 37? Which tag teams are ready to go with a potential championship match and even potential win? Read on for our picks at which teams should get the Women's Tag Team Championship title shot at WrestleMania 37! Let us know your picks in the comments!

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (Photo: WWE) Getting the easy one out of the way first as they are likely the team carrying the Women's Tag Team Championships into WrestleMania, but on the off chance they aren't, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler deserve a match based on how much good work they have done with these titles. The two of them have formed an actual team, and have been one of the few pairs to have an interesting run with these championships separate from the main title picture. They likely aren't going to leave WrestleMania 37 with those titles as it's time for them to go on their separate ways, but they have earned that spotlight. prevnext

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke (Photo: WWE) Ever since Mandy Rose had come to WWE Monday Night Raw and started working with Dana Brooke, it's starting to seem a lot weirder that they have yet to get a proper shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships. While the two of them have come close, and have even started to look like a full fledged tag team, maybe it's due time to see them get a big opportunity like this? It'd be good for Brooke considering how good of an overall sport she is, so why not give this team a fair shake? prevnext

The Riott Squad (Photo: WWE) The Riott Squad has undergone some major changes and injury troubles in recent years, but Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan are now the tightest as a team they have ever been. With so few actual tag teams in the Women's Division, it's still mind blowing to see that one of the original factions turned tag team in this division has yet to get this level of opportunity. It's not far reaching to believe they would put on a great looking match either, so it's time for the Riott Squad to get a shot at the top. prevnext

Natalya and Tamina (Photo: WWE) One thing the Women's Division could stand to take from the Men's Division is how well the legends are treated on the men's side. Natalya and Tamina are two of the veterans holding up the SmackDown side of things, yet you wouldn't think that considering how very little they have been around championship gold collectively over the years. Their current team up and look change suggests they are becoming an official team, and a fun way to cement that would be to put those titles around their waists. Let these veterans have a dominant run on top for once! prevnext

Naomi and Lana (Photo: WWE) Speaking of Natalya, someone who also knows a thing or two about finding a rhythm with new partners more times than maybe necessary is Lana. Lana has worked with a number of people over the last few years, but there's something already special with her working together with Naomi. Naomi has the credibility of also being a veteran and former champion, and thus balances out Lana's role of being the inexperienced fighter who's happy to be there. Lana's quirk of directly matching her partner gels perfectly with Naomi's glow party persona, and it's an exciting look and time for both of them. Why not give them a championship shot too? prevnext

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez (Photo: NXT) After they were cheated out of a real chance at the Women's Tag Team Championships following the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez already seemed like they were being set up for the big time. An even tougher pill to swallow was seeing them being crowned the initial NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and lose them in the same night. Sure it seems like Kai and Gonzalez are already moving on, but it would be fun to see them getting a WrestleMania spotlight after seeing their work for tag team wrestling as a whole. prevnext