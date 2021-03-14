WWE Superstars That Deserve a Raw Women's Championship Title Shot at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37's card is starting to take shape, and while reports seem to indicate that this card is still much up in the air, one of the big titles that has yet to set a defined match for the big show is the Raw Women's Championship. Not only is Asuka herself currently out of the picture due to injury, but it's starting to look a lot like the plans for Lacey Evans were much bigger before they had to be changed due to her pregnancy. This has left the Raw Women's title and its potential challengers in flux at the moment. So who should get that next big shot at the Raw Women's Championship? There are plenty of talented people within the women's division on Monday Night Raw, and each of them can be firmly placed into this new role as either the challenger or a potential champion to be. With so many things in flux before such a big event, it's time to move. Read on for our picks as to which WWE superstars should get a shot at the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and let us know your picks! Who would you want to see take a shot at the big time next? Who would make for a great champion? Who would make for a shocking win at WrestleMania 37? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

Charlotte Flair (Photo: WWE) At this point, Charlotte with the Raw Women's Championship is kind of as no-brainer. It even seemed like the plan at one point as not only did Charlotte start getting a rougher history with the current champion following their Women's Tag Team Championship loss, but if reports of Lacey Evans supposedly winning the title was the plan before her pregnancy, then Charlotte certainly would have taken it at WrestleMania. Yes, another Charlotte run would cover much of the same ground as before but that was also the problem with Asuka. And honestly, Raw kind of needs a reliable and steady women's champ at the top right now. You need a champ that can start the next wave of champions.

Rhea Ripley (Photo: WWE) The more exciting option, however, is one that's not completely on the board yet. Following her big debut at the Royal Rumble, Ripley is already on the cusp of a major comeback following her loss to Charlotte at WrestleMania 36. That might have set her back some, but it's a completely different vibe now as there's a palpable excitement behind her before she's even made her full Monday Night Raw debut. Her new blood would be the complete shot in the arm that the Raw Women's Division needs at the moment.

Alexa Bliss (Photo: WWE) Alexa Bliss might be far removed from the women's division at the moment, but it honestly would not be hard to insert her into the picture quickly enough. Not only does she already have the credibility of being a multi-time champion herself, Bliss' current mystical trajectory would be fun to have in the women's division. The women's division has not really had these kinds of supernatural characters before, so it'd be fun to see either Asuka (who already has a history with this version of Bliss) or a different challenger taking on Bliss' weird turns. Just imagine that moment of Rhea Ripley eliminating her before her transformation during the Royal Rumble, and turn that into a fun feud.

Lana (Photo: WWE) It's kind of wild to see that Lana is working closely with another superstar yet again. Although her current work with Naomi is probably making for the best tag team potential yet through her partners so far, but Lana has yet to really get some time on her own to shine. It seemed like the feud with Nia Jax would eventually lead to Lana getting more of a fair shot at the top (and seeming like a contender), but that's sort of fizzled out. Lana sort of needs something bigger for going through a table nearly ten weeks in a row, and it'd be fun to see what she can do.

Naomi (Photo: WWE) Speaking of Naomi, she's also someone who should be at the top of division a lot more than she has been. Her time with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion a few years ago was fun, and it'd be interesting to see her have another chance at either a championship title or a full run with it. Naomi excels in pretty much every match she's a part of, so putting her up against some big opponents would surely lead to some fun back and forth moments. She's also someone you can insert into that top title picture with relative ease, and it's easy to accept without much argument.

Shayna Baszler (Photo: WWE) Shayna Baszler has been in the midst of a great Women's Tag Team Championship run with Nia Jax, but it also seems like she's kind of in Jax's shadow. Not only does Jax become the anchor of many of their various rivalries, but she seems to get most of the promo time. It's time for Baszler to come back from that loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 and gain back the heat that she had with her first major run at the top. She's built up that credibility as a tag champion, so it's time for her to even overtake Nia potentially. A match between the two of them for the Raw Women's Championship itself could be fun, so it's time for Baszler to stretch her legs once more.