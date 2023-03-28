WWE's WrestleMania 39 Main Event Between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Will Break a Years-Old Record

WWE's WrestleMania 39 main event between Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is virtually guaranteed to break a years-old record this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both men enter the match on massive winning streaks, as Reigns hasn't suffered a one-on-one pinfall loss since Baron Corbin beat him at the TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 15, 2019 (1,204 days). Meanwhile, Rhodes has gone undefeated since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 and hasn't suffered a defeat in a WWE ring since the May 16, 2016 taping of Superstars against Zack Ryder (better known as Matt Cardona). That technically makes his WWE unbeaten streak nearly twice as long as Reigns' at 2,522 days (if you count all the way up to this Sunday).

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Rhodes take down The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in the main event. He'll have one last face-to-face confrontation with Reigns on this week's SmackDown before their big match.

If Roman Reigns loses next Sunday, it will be his first WWE singles loss since TLC 2019 on 12/15/19 where he lost to Baron Corbin. #WrestleMania — Phil Strum (@UnderTheRing) March 26, 2023

If Rhodes wins, there's plenty of speculation that he'll try to revive the WWE Championship's classic Winged Eagle design. Rhodes addressed that idea while on The Bump last month.

"Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle," Rhodes explained. "I think there's a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design, some people like the Big Eagle (the Attitude Era design) but the Winged Eagle was for me. Today's design with the giant W is also incredibly special, it's this walking billboard for the promotion, but it was just a pipe dream. I post that and I don't want people to think I'm calling a shot, I don't want people to think I'm going into business for myself. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd. And if I'm able to make it to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi (Stadium) in Hollywood, if I'm able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that, like I've said, have eluded my family up until now, it would just kind of be a fun...maybe it's just a pipedream. Maybe it's just a thought, a glimmer, but maybe it'd be fun to say let's just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!