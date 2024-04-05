WWE 2K24 1.05 Patch Features Ring Announcer Updates, Universe Fixes, and More
The 1.05 Patch for WWE 2K24 makes updates to ring announces, MyGM, MyRise, Universe, and more
2K continues to update WWE 2K24 with fixes and overall improvements, and the latest patch to hit the game is 1.05. The new patch, which is now live, brings with it several stability improvements and a wealth of updates to the game's cameras across several modes. There are also updates to the creation suite and modes like MyGM, MyRise, Universe, and MyFaction, with MyGM receiving several updates alone. One of the other pleasant surprises is updates for Samantha Irvin and Alicia Taylor, who will now be selectable as ring announcers within match options and fully supported in the creation suite as well. You can find all of the new updates in the 1.05 patch below.
GENERAL
- Several stability improvements
Audio
- Added full CAS support for Samantha Irvin and Alicia Taylor.
- Match options will also now include the ability for users to select their Ring Announcer choice of Mike Rome, Samantha Irvin, or Alicia Taylor.
Cameras
- Addressed reported concerns where The Bear no Hug 2 Submission may cause cutscene not to trigger.
- Addressed reported concerns where camera may incorrectly follow referee online.
- Addressed reported concerns where tag at end of tag match may cause camera to lose correct target.
- Improvements to Super Finisher visual effects for timing and duration.
- Improved Ambulance Mode camera in Ramp View.
- Addressed reported concerns related to backstage level geometry occluding camera when on top of ambulance
- Camera Cuts in Gameplay>Presentation Options no longer controls Ringside Camera cuts.
- Added an option to enable/disable Ringside Cameras under Gameplay >Presentation OptionsRingside Camera Cuts.
- Added an option to enable/disable Super Finisher visual effects.
- Improved logic for targeting referee in Backstage Brawls.
- Disabled split screen with ramp view enabled.
CAA
- Added Toggle Venue Features option to turn on/off the lighting rigs, rafters, jumbotron, and venue pillars while editing the arena.
- Improved object placement valid location detection.
- Addressed reported concerns related to having 16 or more custom arenas.
- Addressed reported concerns and made adjustments to automatic cameras.
- Addressed reported concerns related to canceling placement of objects not returning them to their original position.
- Addressed reported concerns related to rope and turnbuckle customizations not applying to the intended part.
- Addressed reported concerns related to previous customizations getting removed when reverting the current customization.
CAS
- Addressed reported concerns related to custom superstars having their fighting style changed to striker when added to Universe.
MyGM
- Tuning for Extreme difficulties
- Buffed Extreme AI and Extreme game difficulty, providing an additional challenge for those who seek it.
- AI tuning updates
- AI is more competitive and is now better at collecting HOF trophies
- Special Guest referee matches can now increase existing rivalries between the special guest referee and match participants.
- Pre-show UI updates now display more detailed logistic information.
- Additional superstar email conversations and interactions.
- Updated WrestleMania arena to WrestleMania 39
- CAS stars have experience levels auto-set.
- Superstar cost ramp tuning.
- Text scaling and legibility for superstar email responses.
- Support for double title entrances.
- Power card tuning.
- Shake up tuning.
- Bug Fixes.
Graphics
- Addressed reported concerns related to shadows not displaying properly in the WrestleMania 31 daytime arena.
MyFACTION
- Faction Wars Armor Tuning
- Improved Multiplayer Stability
- Addressed reported concerns related to Multiplayer Leaderboards
- MyRise Zero reward card converted to a Persona card
MyRise
- Converted Zero MyFACTION reward card to a Persona card so Zero can be used in all game modes
- Addressed reported concerns related to WarGames Games story in Undisputed not rewarding the DownUpDownUp WarGames version arena.
Universe
Addressed reported concerns related to MITB cash-ins
Addressed reported concerns related to MITB briefcase missing or being incorrect
Addressed superstar assignment when editing gauntlet matches
Addressed Cutscene issues
Improved Match Card Consistency
Addressed reported concerns related to Using Custom Arenas in Universe
Adjusted AI cash-in sliders
Addressed reported concerns related to generating championship matches
