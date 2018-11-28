St. Louis Reportedly First to Get XFL Team

The XFL will officially return from the grave in 2020 and the first of its eight hosting cities have reportedly been confirmed.

According to KSDK, St., Louis will be home to an XFL team once Vince McMahon‘s professional football league reboots in two years. Per the report, the new team will play in the Dome in America’s Center—former home of the St. Louis Rams. KDSK also says that more XFL cities will be announced next week.

The XFL’s inaugural season came in 2001. However, the league shut down that offseason and instantly became one of pop culture’s favorite punchlines. However, in January of 2018, Vince McMahon announced that by way of Alpha Entertainment, the XFL would return in 2020. McMahon sold around $100 million of WWE stock in order to help fund the XFL’s second chapter.

“I wanted to do this since the day we stopped the other one,” McMahon told ESPN in an exclusive interview. “A chance to do it with no partners, strictly funded by me, which would allow me to look in the mirror and say, ‘You were the one who screwed this up,’ or ‘You made this thing a success.’”

McMahon has already added football minds like Oliver Luck who was an executive in the NCAA and Doug Whaley a former General Manager of the Buffalo Bills.

While speaking with ESPN’s Daren Rovell, Luck revealed that McMahon’s $100 million stake was only a fraction of what it will cost to get the league up and running again.

“People were focused on the $100 million, but the truth is that doesn’t even get us to the 20-yard line,” said luck.

Rovell was able to expand on where exactly this lucrative amount of money needed to go.

“Luck said the biggest cost will be the salaries to pay players and coaches. Luck, for the first time, said the average salary for the 40-man rosters will hover around $75,000, with players that are more in demand making much more than that. Players in the first iteration of the XFL, co-owned by McMahon and NBC, paid players an average of $45,000 for a 10-week schedule”

“I’ve been at all levels of football, and the importance of a broad-based insurance program cannot be understated,” Luck said continued. “There are very few participants who underwrite for this market anymore and it is obviously costly,” he said.

At this moment, little is known about the XFL’s future, but we do know there will be eight teams with 40-man rosters playing a 10-game schedule. However, it sounds like more news will be coming out shortly and we’ll have the updates as they come.