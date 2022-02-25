Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson Shares Photos of Upcoming Second Season

The first season of Young Rock came to an end last May with a special holiday episode releasing in December. After a bit of a wait, the show’s second season is finally premiering next month. The sitcom follows Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock’s life in 1982, 1987, and 1990 as well as featuring a fictional future in which he runs for president. The show’s debut earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, which currently stands at 90%. In honor of the upcoming second season, Johnson took to Instagram this week to share some new stills from the show.

“Mark your calendar 🗓 my friends, because our NBC original hit comedy series #YOUNGROCK is back on MARCH 15th!! 🚨📺🔥💪🏾 My life has been one helluva wild ride. From $7 bucks to fanny packs and everything in between. Technically, YOUNG ROCK is a comedy because I believe our best medicine is always laughter – but I’m serious when I say I am grateful to the bone for this life I have today 🙏🏾🖤 ❤️ This is beyond my wildest dreams. And you guys know by now, my dreams are known to be pretty fucking wild ☺️ LETS HAVE SOME FUN!!!,” Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

The show’s second season is expected to feature The Rock’s WWE rookie year. The show’s executive producer, Brian Gewirtz, spoke with ComicBook.com before the first season’s premiere and explained why the show didn’t initially start with Johnson’s pro wrestling career.

“Well, when we first started conceiving the show, a lot of the brainstorming revolved around Dwayne telling stories of his life to our partners and the show creators, Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chang,” Gewirtz explained. “The stories were so wild and so buried throughout his life. It seems like if you’re putting all your cards into Little Dewey in 1982, you can somewhat tell that there’s always a possibility that you could eventually get there, but you never know with television. Stories of him in Bethlehem, and Memphis and the University of Miami and meeting all these iconic figures, it also blew up in some pretty dramatic [ways] for people in his life. It seemed like a much richer show and more complete to be able to extend to these three eras and still having a turn….like you just mentioned, a break in the WWE, there’s so many places for us to go as well.”

Young Rock‘s second season premieres on March 15th.