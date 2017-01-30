Marvel Teases Future Spider-Man Animation Projects

We might see some newer Spider-Man storylines on Disney XD's new cartoon adaptation premiering later this year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been teased as a back-to-basics approach for the wall crawler after Ultimate Spider-Man concludes, and concept art has teased new spider characters such Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen.

Bit in a recent interview with CBR promoting the finale of Avengers: Ultron Revolution, Marvel Animation Vice President Steve Wacker revealed that his team is looking to adapt more contemporary comic book stories, including Superior Spider-Man.

“That was the last big story I worked on in the comics side with Dan Slott,” Wacker said. “I’m not quite sure how we get there, but I’d love to see it.”

He also hinted at another recent event that shook up the Spidey mythos in the comics.

“We’ll get to Spider Island at some point. That was a big Spider-Man story in publishing,” Wacker added.

He said he’d like to see newer stories like Annihilation than Kree/Skrull War or Spider Man: No More, perhaps hinting at a future storyline for the Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon.

Whether these developments are on the horizon or a ways away is still up in the air, as Marvel’s Spider-Man has yet to premier. Look for more information in the coming months as a release date is locked down.

