7 Most Brutal Avengers Villains, Ranked by Threat Level

The Avengers came together to face off against threats that no one hero could. Since then, the team has become Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the first and last line of defense against the worst of the worst. Over the years, they fought some of the most dangerous villains out there, and some of them have been able to jump to the top of the line. These bad guys aren’t always the most powerful, but they make up for it with their blood thirst and brutality. They are the ones that keep the members of the team up at night, trying to figure out how to deal with their terrible threats and save the most lives from them.

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The Avengers face powerful villains, but sometimes the ones that challenge them the most are the ones with no moral center. These antagonists will do anything to win the day, committing horrific acts that earned them their savage reputations. These seven Avengers villains are the most brutal, each one worst than the last.

7) The High Evolutionary

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The High Evolutionary is one of the most powerful villains out there, able to control the genetics of most life forms and make them into powerful lackeys. He’s also enhanced himself to godlike levels, able to fight most to a standstill. However, what earns him his fearsome reputation is how little he cares for anything. He sees the world as a place full of subjects for experimentation, and will commit terrible acts to ensure that he has more beings to experiment on. He doesn’t care what he puts them through, as long as he gets what he wants out of it. Living things are mostly meaningless to him, and he has no problem letting anyone know it.

6) The Builders

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Jonathan Hickman’s run on the Avengers introduced readers to one of the most brutal species in the cosmos. The Builders claim to be the oldest beings in the multiverse, having seeded universes with life and built corridors between the worlds of the multiverse. However, as the Incursions started, they decided that it was time to destroy all life in the universe. Their brutality isn’t so much that they were tormenting anyone, and their experimentation on living things was meant to be beneficial, but they are no less monstrous. They made the cold choice to exterminate every living thing for their own survival, showing how little the lives of anything else meant to them.

5) The Celestials

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Cosmic Marvel is full of powerful beings, but the most feared are the Celestials. They honestly have a similar MO to the Builders; they are one of the oldest species in the universe and have evolved into godlike energy beings, wearing impregnable armor. They’ve been experimenting on living beings for millennia and have made the decision to destroy entire solar systems full of life that they decreed a failure. How you feel about an ant is how they feel about everyone but them; no other beings have value and are merely there to serve whatever whims the Celestials have.

4) Kang the Conqueror

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Kang the Conqueror is an interesting villain because he’s both one of the most honorable men in existence while also being one of the most brutal. Kang isn’t going to go back in time and cut off someone’s arms and legs as a baby so they won’t stand in his way in the present, but in battle, he doesn’t care about anything. He understands that the only way to win sometimes is to get as brutal as possible. One of the best examples of this was him training the Apocalypse Twins. He locked the mutants in a mutant concentration camp run by Red Skull and Ahab, reasoning that the torment would make them stronger. There are rules he will follow, but maiming people to teach them a lesson about the universe isn’t one of them.

2) Red Skull

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The Red Skull isn’t the most powerful Avengers villain; most members of the team can take him in a fight. However, he’s more than earned his reputation for brutality. In fact, it was how he got noticed. Johann Schmidt was a bellhop in Berlin when Adolf Hitler saw how monstrous the boy was and decided to make him into the ultimate killer. Skull doesn’t fundamentally believe in the humanity of most of the human race. He sees Aryans as greater than anyone else, and will torment anyone that he looks at as lesser. He is a true monster, one who cares nothing for the lives of those around him as long as he succeeds in his mission.

1) Ultron

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Ultron is the Avengers’ most dangerous villain. He learned to hate biological life almost immediately, and has since decided that the only life that needs to exist is technological. His mission is to exterminate all life that isn’t artificial. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. He isn’t going to leave his allies alive or anything. He’s going to destroy everything made of flesh regardless of who they are or what they are doing. He’s reached another level of brutality, and has become one of the greatest threats to life ever.

Who do you think is the Avengers’ most brutal villain? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!