7 Most Unkillable MCU Characters, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has many powerful characters, but their powers often have limits. Since the franchise first began in 2008, the MCU has grown to include an ever-expanding roster of characters adapted from the pages of Marvel Comics. This has seen the franchise swell with powerful characters, many of whom possess extraordinary abilities that mark them as significant forces to be reckoned with within the context of the movies of the MCU. Each individual character has their own unique set of abilities and characteristics, but over the years, some have established themselves as especially resilient, durable, or downright impossible to kill.

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What makes a character seem unkillable within the context of the MCU varies considerably between examples. Not all powerful MCU characters give off an air of invulnerability, as sometimes even less powerful beings possess abilities that make them seem nearly impossible to permanently defeat. With that in mind, the following are MCU characters who seem to consistently survive against the odds, whether due to their specific power set or quirks of their physiology.

7) Nebula

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Nebula is known as one of the MCU villains who turned into a hero, turning against her adoptive father Thanos and siding with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers. Her past actually makes her appear borderline unkillable, as she has survived Thanos’ cruel and extensive experimentation to transform her into an efficient cyborg. It’s not a specific ability that makes Nebula seem so impossibly tough, but rather her finely-honed skills combined with a sheer level of willpower that makes her appear unkillable.

6) Groot

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As well as being one of the best non-human sidekicks in the MCU, Groot is one of the franchise’s most lovable alien characters. As well as endearing himself to fans with his dance moves, Groot has proved to be practically unkillable within the franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy saw Groot withstand the attacks of a Power Stone-wielding Ronan the Accuser, surviving to grow once more alongside his fellow Guardians. Groot’s abilities and physiology make him incredibly tough, and that’s been displayed on multiple occasions.

5) Wolverine

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While audiences have yet to see the full extent of Wolverine’s powers in the MCU, the character has officially made his debut in the franchise, immediately establishing him as one of its most unkillable figures. Wolverine’s rapid healing factor is almost as iconic as his adamantium claws, and it’s an ability that has seen him recover from countless mortal wounds over the years. The character’s resilience, combined with his longevity and ability to rapidly heal any wound, makes Wolverine one of the MCU’s most unkillable heroes.

4) Deadpool

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After having crossed over from an alternate universe into the MCU, Deadpool is now established within the franchise at long last. The Merc with a Mouth’s ability to rapidly heal from any wound is well-known and, combined with his combat prowess, makes him a force to be reckoned with. While Deadpool might not win every fight he finds himself in, his abilities make him all but impossible to kill, as he always seems to recover in order to keep fighting.

3) Hulk

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Having made his debut in 2008, the Hulk is the MCU’s longest-serving hero and has been a consistent presence within the franchise. The Jade Giant is known for his strength, but another aspect of his transformation is that it effectively makes him impossible to kill. Many of the MCU’s best Hulk scenes have seen him go toe-to-toe with incredibly powerful villains, but the sheer toughness afforded to him by his gamma-infused body makes him one of the franchise’s seemingly unkillable characters.

2) Wonder Man

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Although he’s one of the MCU’s newest heroes, Wonder Man is also, presumably, unkillable. In the comics, his ability to manipulate ionic energy essentially renders him immortal, and there’s every indication that the MCU version of the character follows the same design. His MCU story has already established that he has survived events that should have meant certain death, so it would appear that he’s another one of the franchise’s heroes who likely cannot be killed.

1) Death

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Introduced in Agatha All Along, Death is one of the strongest MCU characters the franchise has adapted to date. The embodiment of the force of death and decay, Death is not killable by any conceivable metric. The nature of the character, combined with her near-endless level of power, makes any notion of killing her seem impossible, especially as she’s in control of all death in the MCU. As such, she’s perhaps the most fundamentally unkillable character in the entire franchise.

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