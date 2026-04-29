The First 10 Classic Guardians of the Galaxy, Ranked by Power

Decades before Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon dominated the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was a very different version of the Guardians of the Galaxy from the 31st century. Many members of that original team held power that many of today’s Guardians will never come close to. The original Guardians of the Galaxy debuted in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 (1969) and were from Earth-691 in the 31st century. The four founding members banded together as survivors fighting a Badoon invasion of the solar system, explaining their name. The team then expanded over time and eventually crossed over with the Earth-616 version of the Avengers to battle cosmic forces.

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The first 10 members of the original Guardians of the Galaxy were slowly introduced over the years, and the gap in power between these heroes is massive. If anything, this is a team that fans of James Gunn’s MCU movies should seek out to learn more about the original Marvel Comics team.

10) Nikki

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Nikki Gold was born in Mercury, a genetically engineered offshoot of humans created to survive Mercury’s environment. She debuted in Marvel Presents #4 (1976) and joined the original Guardians of the Galaxy after the Badoon empire invaded her planet and wiped out her family. Her only powers are enhanced vision, physical attributes, and a high resistance to heat and radiation. She is skilled in hand-to-hand combat and is a master with firearms, but since she is mostly unpowered, she remains the least powerful of any of the first 10 Guardians of the Galaxy members.

9) Yondu Udonta

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The most popular original Guardians of the Galaxy member is Yondu Udonta, thanks to Yondu appearing as a character in the MCU movies. However, while they have the same name and are the same species, they are not the same character. This Yondu is the last known survivor of his species, and he is a spiritual warrior with heightened senses. He was originally a primitive game hunter and a natural mystic. Despite his connection to nature, he is mostly a peak-level mortal warrior with masterful hunting skills, but has no other powers, leaving him low on the list. That said, he is one of the original four founding members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

8) Talon

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Talon is a feline Inhuman and served as an apprentice to Krugarr, the 31st century’s Sorcerer Supreme. He was one of the last of the original Guardians of the Galaxy’s first 10 members, debuting in Guardians of the Galaxy #18 (1991). His Inhuman powers include superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes. He also has razor-sharp claws that he can shoot as projectile weapons, which regrow instantly. He also wields an amulet that makes him proficient in mystical combat magic. However, his inner strength is a little lower, as he once used the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak, but he couldn’t fully control them.

7) Charlie-27

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Charlie-27 is the team’s muscle. He was from Jupiter and first debuted in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 (1969). Like the other founding members, he was genetically engineered to survive in Jupiter’s harsh conditions and gravity. This means he has 11 times the muscle mass of a normal human, and he can lift around five tons in Earth’s gravity. Charlie-27 is a trained combat specialist and pilot, able to lead the Guardians into battle on land and in space. He is also extremely durable, and his skin can withstand gunfire and even powerful energy blasts.

6) Martinex

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Martinex was genetically engineered to live on Pluto, and he was the last survivor of his species when the Badoon attacked the solar system. He made his debut in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 (1969) and was one of the founding members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He was bioengineered with crystalline silicon-based skin to survive on Pluto, and this gives him superhuman strength, durability, and stamina. He can also convert bodily energy into laser-like beams that he can turn hot or cold at will. His body can withstand almost any form of injury, and he is one of the most intelligent members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

5) Vance Astro (Major Victory)

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Vance Astro was a 20th-century astronaut who ended up in the 31st century after he was in suspended animation on a flight to Alpha Centauri. He is a mutant with psychokinetic powers, allowing him to shoot concussive blasts. He also has telekinesis, which allows him to slightly control objects. He ended up taking on the name Major Victory after he retrieved Captain America’s shield and was deemed worthy to wield it. His containment suit also enhances his durability and protects him from all forms of disease and infection, allowing him to survive in almost any situation, while also protecting him from brute force attacks.

4) Replica

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Replica is a Skrull who was raised on Haven and followed the Universal Church of Truth. She spent most of her young life hiding the fact that she was a Skrull since the entire galaxy persecuted her species. She eventually stowed away on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship, and when Yondu found her, she eventually joined them when their larger cosmic-based team formed. Her powers are greater than those of most Skrulls, as she can shapeshift, but there seems to be no limit to her size, and she can even replicate superhuman powers, similar to the Super Skrull. She was also invaluable thanks to her shapeshifting as she became the team’s top spy.

3) Hollywood (elder Wonder Man)

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Hollywood is Wonder Man from Earth-616, but since he is virtually immortal, he was still around and active in the 31st century. Wonder Man made his debut in The Avengers #9 (1964), and 1,000 years later, he joined the Galactic Guardians, an expanded cosmic team that the original Guardians of the Galaxy morphed into. Since Wonder Man was always one of the most powerful Avengers, he is also one of the most powerful heroes in the future, with Thor-tier strength, and his ionic powers make him a powerhouse in any era.

2) Starhawk

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Starhawk is the merged identity of two people, Stakar Ogord, the son of Quasar and Kismet, and his adoptive sister Aleta Ogord. A dormant Hawk God deity reanimated them into one quantum-mystical being. He has immense powers, including precog knowledge, since he is fated to relive his life countless times and has knowledge of events to come. As for his powers, he can manipulate light to create concussive photonic blasts, heat, and solid-light constructs. Stakar debuted in Defenders #27 (1975).

1) Phoenix IX (Giraud)

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The most powerful of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s first 10 members is easily Giraud for one significant reason. He was the ninth host for the Phoenix Force since Jean Grey, and the Phoenix Force is widely considered one of the most powerful beings in all of existence. He joined the Guardians of the Galaxy in the 1990s and showed his power from the start. He teleported an entire population from his homeworld to another planet. The Phoenix Force also gives him telepathy, psychokinesis, and the ability to manipulate matter and energy. He was also a big reason the Guardians bested the Ubiquitor when she attempted to remake reality in her own image.

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