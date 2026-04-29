Marvel Rivals’ Venom and Jeff the Land Shark 2-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order (And It Could Sell Fast)

Marvel Rivals has been dominating the gaming scene for comics fans for the past year, and now you can bring all of that action into your action figure collection.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro is expanding their Marvel Rivals program with an all-new Marvel Legends set featuring Venom and Jeff the Land Shark with designs from the hit game. This is the first two-pack and moves the program beyond duelists, introducing the first Vanguard and Strategist characters. The set includes two figures, a ton of accessories and retails for $64.99. Read all the details here to decide if you’re going to pre-order or pass.

‘Nom Nom!’

Jeff the Land Shark splashes his way into the Marvel Legends line for a second time, but this is a major step up from his first appearance as an accessory included with the Shiklah figure in 2020.

Hasbro has created a unique body to give the character more articulation while staying true to the design. Jeff’s collar and an adorable alternate headsculpt with his tongue out add a nice pop of color, and make the figure feel like he’s straight out of the game.

My favorite accessory is without a doubt Jeff’s fin with a water trail. This piece recreates gameplay in a creative way, and I hope they find more clever ways to incorporate that feeling in future releases.

‘We Are Venom!’

As a character, Venom is a fan-favorite and well represented in the Marvel Legends line with figures from comics, movies and other videogames. The Marvel Rivals version seems like a blend between the Gamerverse Spider-Man 2 and Monster Venom releases creating a tall but bulky silhouette.

The poseable tendrils and extra hands create a lot of opportunity for unique displays. Of course you cannot have a Venom figure without an alternate headsculpt with his tongue out, making that at least one thing that Jeff and Venom share in common.

If you’re anything like me, Marvel Rivals has become a bit of an obsession lately, so of course I want these characters represented on my shelf. Jeff the Land Shark is the standout of the set, but you can never have too many Venom action figures. The first releases of Moon Knight and the Punisher both moved fast, so be sure to lock in your character and pre-order now on Amazon, Entertainment Earth, or wherever you get your toys.