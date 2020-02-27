The Rock Teases Duet With Taylor Swift After Voicing The Man

Dwayne Johnson might be teasing a tag team match involving The Rock and Taylor Swift. Johnson went on Twitter to reveal that he voiced The Man in Swift's "The Man" music video. The video centers around a man who is successful at work and apparently beloved by those around him for his many achievements, sometimes at the expense of being a tolerable person, and is aimed to display the inequalities in standards which women are held to and men are held to and face regularly. Swift played the Man in the video with a make up mask on but at the end of the video, Johnson's voice comes out to voice him.

When Johnson speaks in the video, the Man character is criticized for not being "sexy" enough and the director, Swift, wants him to be liked more. It's a parallel to the criticism women face on film sets and Johnson's Man voice humbly agrees to try to do what the director asks. Now, Johnson has opened up about the experience on Twitter and shared a tease of something else which might be coming.

"Congrats my friend," Johnson said. "My pleasure to voice The Man. What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women's equality and the importance of straight being kind and good to people. Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I'll bring the tequila."

Johnson has long been a fan of Swift. In 2015, the wrestler turned actor performed her "Shake It Off" song during an episode of Lip Sync Battle. It would end up being one of the best known performances for the short lived series.

Going forward, Johnson might have a duet coming with Swift after he has proved to have some singing chops in films like Moana. For the comic book fans, he will soon be portraying Black Adam, a DC Comics anti-hero who probably won't be doing much singing.

Do you want to see Swift and Johnson team up for a duet? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

