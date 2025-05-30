It’s Time for DC to Be Done With Jason Todd and Hush 2 is the Perfect Opportunity

In the history of Marvel and DC comics, there have been characters that were once thought of as those that could never be resurrected. For quite some time, Jason Todd was one of these pivotal figures, joined by the likes of Bucky Barnes, Ben Parker, and Norman Osborn. Of course, as is the case with many comic books, several of these characters have returned to the land of the living to varying effects. Since the former Robin has returned from the grave, the Red Hood has been a controversial character within Batman’s ranks but with the arrival of Batman: Hush 2, it’s time for Todd to finally take a dirt nap once again.

If you haven’t been reading the current Hush sequel series from writer Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee, let’s catch you up on what’s been going on. Following Batman making drastic moves to save the Joker’s life, Jason Todd has seemingly thrown in his lot with Tommy Elliott, aka Hush, to not only get revenge against the Clown Prince of Crime but to also fix a problem with his brain. Luckily for Todd, Tommy Elliott just so happens to be a killer surgeon and might manage to undo the effects of the Lazarus Pit. When last we left Jason, he was fighting against Nightwing but was now down barrel of an awakened Joker who had guns pointed at both former Batman proteges.

Jason Todd Needs To Pick A Lane

Since Jason Todd was resurrected in Batman: Under The Red Hood, his character has shifted quite a few times. His comeback thanks to a well-placed Lazarus Pit and a punch from Superboy Prime undid the legacy that the former Robin once had as one of Bruce’s greatest losses. While the Dark Knight has stated that he continues to feel that the initial death of Jason remains a dark mark on his career, that fact doesn’t carry as much water when the Red Hood patrols the streets and is often seen as a hero. Jason has even put together entire superhero teams of his own and rubbed shoulders with other crime fighters on the regular, dulling the edge the character once had.

Batman: Hush 2 once again retreads well-explored ground with the idea that Jason wants to kill the Joker. DC Comics readers have been down this road more times than we can count and at a certain point, it loses its luster. We’ve seen multiple storylines where the Red Hood has confronted the Clown Prince of Crime and his character has developed as a result and Loeb isn’t bringing anything new to this equation here. Truly, perhaps the biggest knock against Jason is his current role in Gotham City when it comes to threats like the Joker.

The Red Hood: Hero or Menace?

For me, the resurrected Jason Todd always worked exponentially better as a violent anti-hero, sometimes villain, whose aim was to kill criminals that were put in Gotham’s revolving door prisons and asylums. That way, readers could “have their cake and eat it too” as Bruce could still feel like he failed Jason as the Red Hood sought to permanently take Gotham’s criminal element off the board. Imagine a Dark Knight who sees one of his closest allies become an unrepentant murderer, striking down an ever-increasing number of purse thieves, murderers, and psychotic super-powered threats.

With Jason Todd, the flip-flopping of his priorities can make one’s head spin. Becoming a permanent member of Bruce’s entourage who refrains from killing and fires off rubber bullets feels like an inhibitor placed on what the character could be. The Red Hood as a villain is the equivalent of an evil Frank Castle, cutting a bloody swath through Gotham and thus, continuously causing emotional damage to Bruce Wayne in the process.

Why Hush 2 Works as Jason’s Crescendo

Batman: Hush came out before the arrival of Batman: Under The Red Hood, giving us our first look at the adult Jason Todd back from the dead. While initially, it was revealed to be Clayface, it was revealed shortly thereafter that Jason had actually met with Bruce in the graveyard as a part of Tommy Elliott’s original machinations. Wrapping Jason’s story in Hush 2 would work well in a poetic fashion and for me, I think the Red Hood’s story has been done for quite some time.

Want to see what the future holds for the Red Hood? Follow along with Team Comics on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Batman and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.