Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man Preview Teases a Venomous Kaiju

Marvel is going all-in when it comes to the lizard king this year, as Godzilla is slated to fight against the likes of the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, the Uncanny X-Men, and more. Perhaps in the most one-sided fight of the crossover, everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will take on the King of the Monsters as well. Visiting Peter Parker’s past, the wallcrawler will be wearing a certain costume that might just give us a brand new take on Godzilla that we have never seen before. If this new preview is hinting what we think it is, this might be the most powerful take on the kaiju we’ve seen to date.

Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man will hit the stands on April 30th next month, taking place during a time when Peter Parker was attached to a familiar symbiote. Set in the 1980s, the crossover all but confirms that the symbiote is about to make the leap from Spidey to Godzilla, thanks to a new preview image that shows the King of the Monsters unleashing a roar that separates Peter from his alien costume. Alongside the new preview, the official Godzilla site spoke with crossover writer Joe Kelly about the wild battle and the Marvel creator’s love of the kaiju.

Marvel’s Newest Venom, Godzilla

marvel & Toho

In speaking with Toho, writer Joe Kelly specifically addresses the Venom-sized elephant in the room and how this isn’t Godzilla’s first rodeo with an alien being, “Godzilla has been haunted by extraterrestrial creatures and cultures since the early days. Even though Spider-Man does not yet know that his black suit is more than just some cool, outer space threads, it’s an alien life form – and that is Godzilla bait! Seems like a great excuse to get Spider-Man and Godzilla together!”

Kelly also discussed his reasoning behind making this crossover have a 1980s aesthetic, “Godzilla always had a place in my heart – my favorite monster by far. I grew up watching Godzilla movies on TV, the cartoon series, and a prized possession of mine was the Shogun Warriors Godzilla. I loved that it was mysterious – a “good guy” in some movies and a “bad guy” in others, though as a kid I preferred the former. That unpredictability made Godzilla stand out for me. That said, in the 1980s, I was not actively searching out Godzilla adventures so I missed its epic return to theaters!”

Kelly also discussed what has made Godzilla remain a part of pop culture several decades following the giant beast’s debut, “In part it’s the same thing that captivated me as a child – the flexibility of the character. If you want to see a big fun fight-fest between giant monsters, Godzilla’s your monster. If you want to use Kaiju to make a comment on politics, the environment, or man’s carelessness, there’s Godzilla. Godzilla works across tones and wildly diverse stories, yet feels cohesive in a way that very few characters do, mainly because of its origin and its real world roots. Even when Godzilla is “good”, it’s still scary and carries the weight of the atomic age and the horrors of war. Those things are imprinted on our collective subconscious so we connect with Godzilla instantly.”

What’s Venom Up To These Days?

If you’re wondering what the symbiote is currently up to in the comics, we have a wild ride to take you on. The recent series, All New Venom, sees a new gold-themed Venom patrolling the streets, though the protagonist’s identity remains a mystery. As it stands, Eddie Brock has been ruled out as a candidate as he is trapped in the role of Carnage, thanks to Cletus Kasady’s suit attaching to the former Venom to save both their lives.

In terms of Venom’s place on the silver screen, that is far more of a mystery than the symbiote’s place in the comics. Venom: The Last Dance released last year and was touted by Sony Pictures as the final adventure for Tom Hardy’s take on the character. With no Venom confirmed for the live-action future, fans are left wondering if Hardy will make a return thanks to the events of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

