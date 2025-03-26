The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting the Wildest Comics Crossover This Summer

Dynamite Entertainment has officially opened solicitations for the highly anticipated crossover series between The Powerpuff Girls and Thundercats, set to debut on June 4, 2025. The first issue of this unprecedented pairing will feature a diverse range of collectible variant covers from artists, including Paulina Ganucheau, Coleman Engle, Coran Kizer Stone, Saowee, and Nicoletta Baldari. This unexpected collaboration brings together the Chemical X-powered trio from Townsville with the warriors of Third Earth in what the publisher describes as “the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly.” The main storyline follows Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup after they’re trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo and transported to a strange planet where their superpowers no longer function, forcing them to ally with the Thundercats against the ancient evil Mumm-Ra.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The crossover represents a significant expansion of Dynamite’s growing catalog of nostalgic properties, with both franchises finding renewed interest among collectors and fans of classic animation. Writer Paulina Ganucheau and artist Coleman Engle, who have been announced as the creative team behind the series, face the unique challenge of merging two dramatically different fictional universes with distinct visual styles and tonal approaches. “After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the titanic trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don’t work,” states the official synopsis. “Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report and wouldn’t you know it, there’s evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra?”

Image courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Prior to the June release of the first full issue, fans will have an opportunity to preview the crossover on Free Comic Book Day, with a special #0 issue scheduled for May 3, 2025. This introductory installment promises to establish the groundwork for the full series while showcasing how the creative team plans to navigate the contrasting dynamics between the elementary school superheroes and the more mature, battle-hardened Thundercats. The Free Comic Book Day special serves as both a marketing tool and a low-barrier entry point for potential new readers who might be familiar with either franchise through their respective animated series but haven’t previously engaged with their comic book adaptations.

The Powerpuff Girls Are Extremely Popular Right Now

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

The timing of this crossover coincides with a significant resurgence of The Powerpuff Girls. The original series creator, Craig McCracken, is returning to the franchise for an official revival that is currently in development with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. While specific details about this project remain limited, Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register previously called McCracken’s return “an opportunity we could not pass up,” suggesting a significant investment in the property’s future.

Furthermore, on April 12th, the original The Powerpuff Girls animated series will return to television with a regular Saturday morning time slot on Cartoon Network for the first time in years, airing weekly at 10:30 AM as part of a revamped animation block that also includes Steven Universe. This television return comes at a particularly strategic moment as the series will be departing from Netflix’s streaming platform on April 2nd, redirecting viewers toward traditional broadcast options or the HBO Max streaming service, where the complete series remains available.

Finally, footage from the canceled live-action CW The Powerpuff Girls adaptation leaked online earlier this month. The controversial pilot, which reimagined Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Yana Perrault) as disillusioned twentysomethings, generated substantial social media discussion after revealing its satirical take on the source material. The leaked trailer depicted a drastically different interpretation where the adult protagonists had abandoned their crime-fighting responsibilities following a tragic incident involving their nemesis Mojo, portrayed as a human character rather than the anthropomorphic monkey from the cartoon.

Check out all the covers for the Thunderbolts & The Powerpuff Girls. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Image courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Image courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Image courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Image courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment