Universal Announces New Theme Park in Surprising Location

Universal Destinations & Experiences has officially confirmed plans to open a brand-new theme park in the United Kingdom. This will be Universal’s first major theme park in Europe, and it’s set to bring the same high-energy, blockbuster experiences that have made its US parks so popular. While details about the park are still under wraps, Universal has teased a “one-of-a-kind” experience packed with its most beloved franchises. Fans can expect to see lands and attractions based on Jurassic World, Minions, James Bond, Fast & Furious, Harry Potter, and Nintendo, offering everything from adrenaline-pumping rides to family-friendly adventures. Early concept art promises lush environments, immersive storytelling, and thrilling experiences for all ages.

Page Thompson, President of New Ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, said the company is committed to creating something truly unique for the UK and European markets. The new park will combine Universal’s signature blockbuster style with fresh, region-specific elements designed to capture the imagination of fans across Europe.

This announcement is especially significant for UK film and theme park fans, as there were previous plans for a major theme park in the country, specifically a Paramount-branded park in Kent. However, those plans were scrapped in 2012 due to difficulties in securing planning permission. Now, the Universal park promises to fill that void, bringing world-class attractions based on some of the most popular movie franchises to the UK for the first time.

In Europe, Universal will be stepping into a theme park landscape long dominated by Disneyland Paris, which has held the crown for decades as the go-to destination for families looking for big-budget themed experiences. While Disneyland Paris has a legacy of magical characters, princesses, and fairy tales, Universal’s UK park will likely present a more adrenaline-packed, thrill-seeking alternative. With its major franchises and high-energy rides, Universal’s park could finally introduce real competition to Disney’s European stronghold — especially for those who want something different from Disney’s traditional storytelling.

While Disney continues to dominate the global theme park industry, Universal has been gaining momentum, especially in the US. Universal Orlando Resort is preparing for its next big leap with Epic Universe opening in 2025, featuring new lands based on Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon, and Universal Monsters. Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood has already expanded with Super Nintendo World, drawing huge crowds since its debut.

Between its upcoming US expansions and now this bold move into the UK, Universal is clearly pushing to be a bigger player on the global stage — and for the first time in Europe, Disney might actually have some serious competition.