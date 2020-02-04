This Dragon Ball Z Project Brings Super Saiyan Krillin to Life

Dragon Ball fans are down to argue over the anime's strongest characters, but the same cannot be said for the weakest. When it comes to strength, it is pretty much accepted that Yamcha and Yajirobe have fallen to the wayside so far as the Z-Fighters go. As for guys like Krillin, they tend to sit in the middle as fans gravitate towards their likability, but one fan has had enough.

It turns out it is time for Krillin to get a big power-up, and that is why the artist Damiyuta turned Earth's Strongest Human into a Super Saiyan.

Over on Reddit, the artist shared their impressive Dragon Ball reel with others. According to them, they wanted to sketch Super Saiyan Krillin because "he always gets beaten" and deserves a chance to be "the strongest of all."

As you can see above, the animation is simple, but it seems to take a play from Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. Fans will remember when the boy unlocked the form when fighting against Cell, and Krillin gets the same treatment here. Even with tears in his eyes, the hero looks ready to fight, but fans admit they are thrown off by his hair.

After all, Krillin is notoriously bald in the manga and anime. If the character were going to go Super Saiyan, fans are curious how his hair would change if any. Of course, this same question has cropped up for Nappa, and the franchise has jokingly said the Saiyan's mustache would grow. Now, fans are wondering how Super Saiyan Krillin could really turn out... so maybe it is time the fighter asked Shenron to make that happen.

