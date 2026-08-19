3 Compelling Reasons to Rewatch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Now That It’s on Crunchyroll & Netflix

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix (in select regions), which means those who missed the film’s theatrical run can finally dive in. Of course, subscribers who have already seen the movie can also revisit it from the comfort of their own homes. And given that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already raked in over 3 million views since debuting on Netflix across Asia, it seems many are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To their credit, Infinity Castle is an incredible addition to the franchise, whether you’re watching it on the big screen or in a smaller space. With the project being a visual spectacle, packing an emotional punch, and fitting into a larger story, it’s inevitable that it will join the ranks of the most rewatchable anime. There are compelling reasons to return to it now that it’s available on streaming, from the chance to digest the story more thoroughly to the fact that we’re still waiting on updates about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2.

3) The Big Action Sequences Will Be Easier to Absorb on Streaming

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

In general, Demon Slayer is a visual marvel — and Infinity Castle takes that to new heights. It benefits from having a feature film’s budget, delivering gorgeous animation and non-stop action pieces throughout. It’s to be expected from the finale of such a popular anime, and it makes Infinity Castle an obvious choice to watch in theaters. That’s not the only place fans can appreciate the fight sequences and animation, however.

There are upsides to revisiting both elements of the film on streaming, which enables subscribers to pause and rewind as necessary. That, and the fact that this isn’t the first viewing for many fans, ensures that they’ll be able to absorb these parts of the film more fully on a rewatch. Demon Slayer has a lot of fast-paced and heavily stylized action, so its easy enough to miss things. On Crunchyroll and Netflix, that’s rectifiable. Audiences will be able to take in every detail, even if they have to rewind a few times to do it.

2) The Emotional Beats & Smaller Details Won’t Be as Easy to Breeze By

Courtesy of Ufotable

Just as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s streaming release allows viewers to soak in every aspect of the action, it also makes it easier to sit with the emotional beats and pick up on the film’s smaller details. In general, rewatches are perfect for these sorts of things. The fast pacing, action, and shock of emotional turns tend to overshadow them on a first viewing. On a second or third, audiences have more space to sit with them and stew them over. Moments like Shinobu’s last stand and Akaza’s backstory will hit differently as a result.

Little details that set up the next two films, or simply complement this one, will also be harder to overlook. Knowing that the big-picture moments are coming, viewers are more capable of focusing their attention on the smaller stuff. That reality makes most shows and films worth revisiting at least once.

1) There’s Still a While Before Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Arrives

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

Perhaps the biggest reason to rewatch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on streaming is that its sequel is coming down the pike — but, tragically, not expected to arrive before 2027. The wait for new content is a bit agonizing, especially for those who haven’t read Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga and want to know what comes next. It’ll make Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 even more exciting when it does arrive. But, in the meantime, fans need something to fill the void. There are great supernatural shonen to serve that purpose, but rewatching the first film is also a great idea.

It’s worth keeping the events of Infinity Castle fresh ahead of the sequel’s looming release (though fans may need to return to it once more closer to Part 2’s arrival). And it’s hardly a hassle falling back into Demon Slayer‘s world; if nothing else, spending more time with the anime’s characters will make Demon Slayer‘s final two films hit harder down the line.