5 New 2026 Anime That Everyone Should Watch Before the Year Ends

It’s hard to believe we’ve already blown past the halfway point of 2026, but the year has brought audiences incredible anime releases over its first eight months. From Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Culling Game arc to the final chapter of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, there’s no shortage of great content to enjoy. And it’s not just returning series ensuring this year is a winner for anime as a whole.

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Plenty of new series have premiered this year, and the best anime to emerge in 2026 are must-watches for anyone who enjoys the medium. Those who aren’t caught up should prioritize streaming these hits before the year is through. The ones set to continue are likely to get better, and all of them will be at the front of anime discussions when reflecting on the year in December.

5) Sentenced to Be a Hero

©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Dark fantasy fans will likely know of Sentenced to Be a Hero, as the series got some attention upon its January 2026 release. It puts a unique spin on the traditional hero story, making the act of being a hero a punishment — one that’s foisted upon those found guilty of crimes rather than the usual shonen suspects. This makes Sentenced to Be a Hero a unique series from the start, and the animation and the potential of the world-building ensure it’s one to keep an eye on. Its first outing isn’t perfect, but it’s getting a second. Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 could make the anime even more of a hit.

In fact, the longer Sentenced to Be a Hero continues, the more it should find its footing and dominate discussions. Needless to say, fans of fantasy anime should try to catch up on this one before the year is through. Although there’s no timeline for the second outing, Crunchyroll confirmed it’s in production. That means it could be here sooner than fans expect. Anyone interested will want to be caught up by the time it arrives.

4) Nippon Sangoku

Nippon Sangoku might not be seeing the mainstream attention that other series on this list are, but it’s easily one of the most interesting new anime of 2026 — and with its first season spanning just 12 episodes, there’s really no reason for viewers to skip it. Set in a Japan that’s been ravaged by disease and disaster, the series unravels the upheaval and division that follows these events. Its main character attempts to restore the country and unify its remaining population. It’s a timely take on Earth-shattering affairs, and it handles its weighty themes well.

It’s also gorgeously animated and distinct in its style. Come the end of the year, Nippon Sangoku is certain to be one of the more underrated gems to be lauded as a success. There’s a good chance it’s getting a Season 2, which is even more incentive to dig in sooner rather than later.

3) Journal With Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Shuka

Another more underrated gem from 2026 is Journal With Witch, which aired during the first few months of the year. Unfortunately, this one isn’t confirmed for another chapter yet, but it’s still worth diving into — especially for anyone who’s a fan of character-centric stories with hefty emotional beats. This one centers on a novelist who prefers to spend her time alone. Her world changes when she takes in her teenage niece, who’s reeling from the deaths of her parents. Needless to say, audiences watching this one should brace themselves for hard-hitting themes throughout.

It’s a journey worth going on, though, as it’s thought-provoking and memorable. Even if this doesn’t get the recognition it deserves by the end of 2026, it absolutely should be on viewers’ radars. Therefore, I’ll be recommending it to everyone who appreciates a grounded, mature drama. And Journal With Witch currently sits at 13 episodes, so it’s not a huge undertaking.

2) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier is one of the new 2026 anime getting the most buzz, and given the popularity of its manga, that’s not much of a surprise. It helps that the anime adaptation does the story justice, delivering a faithful take on the original (and one that’s high quality, too). Both fans of the manga and those new to the story are praising its world-building and storytelling. The magic system is the highlight, but there’s a lot to love about the series thus far. And with Witch Hat Atelier officially getting a Season 2, it’s bound to become one of the more popular fantasy anime of the next few years.

Since the series will continue — and is likely to be hailed as one of the best new additions to the medium this year — audiences should jump in early and see what the hype is all about. The anime’s aspiring witch is charming, and while her journey may not be for everyone, it’s well worth finding out if it’s for you.

1) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Square Enix

Alongside Witch Hat Atelier, Daemons of the Shadow Realm is the other big fantasy anime at the fore of 2026’s releases. It’s based on a manga written by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa, and it has a bit in common with the prior series. That accounts for some of the hype surrounding it, but it’s also just a really promising new story. It unfolds in a world where gifted humans have the ability to control Daemons, and it follows twins Yuru and Asa as they reunite and uncover a larger destiny. Like Fullmetal Alchemist, Daemons of the Shadow Realm benefits from richly crafted lore and compelling character dynamics. It’s also well animated and properly paced.

The anime is a great choice for fantasy lovers, and as its second cour is currently underway, it’s going to continue dominating conversations this year. Now’s the ideal time to tune in and catch up. Fullmetal Alchemist fans certainly won’t regret it.