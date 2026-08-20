Crunchyroll’s Biggest Action Fantasy Returns With a Surprise Isekai Crossover Ahead of Season 3

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is easily the hottest action fantasy on Crunchyroll right now, but fans will have to wait a while before the third season. Thanks to the popularity of the anime, a season 3 was confirmed right along with the second season finale in June this year. The anime is based on a manga written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Aoi Toshi. Omori is best known for writing the acclaimed fantasy Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Wistoria: Wand and Sword released its first season in 2024 and became one of the biggest hits of the year not only because of the exceptional storytelling and worldbuilding, but also the stunning animation.

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Mantan Web reveals that the anime collaborated with Shangri-La Frontier, a hit isekai series which debuted exclusively on Crunchyroll before being licensed to other platforms. The collaborative visual featuring protagonists was featured in this week’s issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. While Wistoria: Wand and Sword is a monthly manga in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, Shangri-La Frontier is a weekly series from the same publisher. Along with the visuals, the latest magazine issue also features an interview with the artists of both series. However, the details of the interview haven’t been shared with international fans yet.

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The upcoming season of the anime hasn’t revealed any updates on its release date or even a window so far. At the time of the announcement, the anime shared a new visual featuring Will Serfort surrounded by two kinds of flowers. One notable difference is his eyes, which either point towards a new power-up or something else entirely. Regardless, it might take the anime at least two years to return if the production schedule remains the same.

The second season was released this year, almost two years after the first season’s finale. Since the manga runs on a monthly schedule, it often takes longer to release enough source material for the animation studio to adapt in one season. The third season, in particular, will be more crucial than ever, especially since Will has already entered the tower of the Magia Vander.

What to Expect From Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 3

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Although Will has become one of the elite mages in the kingdom, his promise to Elfaria isn’t fulfilled. They both promised to become Magia Vander, something that Elfaria achieved six years ago. However, due to the lack of magic powers, Will struggled to even graduate from the Magic Academy. The story will get even more intense in the upcoming season, as the fated day gets closer.

Not only that, but Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger after revealing that the tragedy during the Terminalia was orchestrated by someone from within the Academy. Now, not only does Will have to keep striving for the top, but he also has to figure out the identity of the traitor. Additionally, the second season has barely scratched the surface of Will’s origin, which is tied to his role in the world as he is destined to save it from the Celestial Beings when the time comes.