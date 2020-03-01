Godzilla Goes LEGO with This Fan-Made Kit

When it comes to Godzilla, the kaiju can do whatever he wants at any time, and that includes popping into a custom LEGO builds. Over the years, the monster has been praised for his complex themes and dangerous flair, but his looks have gotten the most attention. Time and again, Godzilla has used this kind of duality to its favor, and one of the franchise's fan showed how to capture that essence in a custom LEGO kit.

As you can see below, a fan on Reddit is getting some serious praise for their latest build. The user dyslexic_stoner made up a towering Godzilla figure which promises to take down his entire LEGO city. As you can see in the build, there is an anger burning in Godzilla's chest already, so fans will want to keep far away from the monster should he come out of LEGOPOLIS.

Of course, this Godzilla build is less than fixed. It seems like the expanded figure was made one block at a time without any official instructions. Dyslexic_Stoner showed you can bring Godzilla to life with a bit of imagination, so brick heads can figure out a set of instructions for themselves after seeing this model in action. From its narrowed eyes to teeth and balances, this take on Godzilla isn't to be ignored, and it has fans like myself what could be coming next for this version of the kaiju.

After all, there are still more MiniFigs to capture, and Godzilla will want to sample them all. But if the monster has has done his research, then he will find the joints in town where only the tastiest food is. If you live near a nuclear reactor, this means it is time to reconsider your home and whether it can withstand the might of a charged Atomic Breath blast. You can also try making your own custom Godzilla to counter the actual thing, and if it looks as good as the one above, then you are definiteely doing something right!

Which one of Godzilla's movies would you want to recreate in LEGO form? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

