Xbox Series X and Series S Consoles Updated With 3 New Features

Microsoft is updating Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles with three new features. For some, these features are already live, while others will get the update later. According to Microsoft, the purpose of the new update is to make the pair of Xbox consoles feel both “more personal and connected.” The latter includes not just being connected with people, but the games Xbox fans care about.

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Right now, the new update is live with Xbox Insiders only, but the expectation is that it will roll out to the rest of Xbox users before the end of the year, assuming each feature is well received in this testing phase, or at least this is typically how the rollout of these updates works.

Customize Games and Apps

Xbox wants to make its Home and My games and apps feel more customized. To this end, with this update, you can now display games with the “rich poster-style artwork,” which gives a more immersive library experience. You can now also customize which icons are visible for a cleaner look. Additionally, Home and My Games and apps have been separated into separate sections

Upgrade to Wishlists

Wishlists on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are also getting upgrades. With this update, more specifically, Xbox users can now add games to their wishlists directly from the Game Card before they’re available for purchase, aka before they release.

Change to Mutual Friends

Lastly, with this update, when an Xbox user views someone’s profile, they can see their mutual friends, depending on the person’s privacy settings, “helping you feel more confident connecting.”

Elsewhere, Xbox notes that it “recently” began to roll out an update not just Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, but Xbox One consoles as well, involving Sleep mode, updating the consoles to the Shutdown (energy saving) power option. What’s the point of this? Well, it can save up to 20x power consumption. It sounds like, after being slowly rolled out, it is not live for all Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users.

As for when the next non-early access update will release, Xbox has not said. In other words, not only do we not know when these features will come to everyone, but when the next fully public update will arrive. There will probably be one or two, or maybe even a few, before these features make their wider release.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.