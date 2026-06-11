Acclaimed Shonen Anime Confirms Major Return in July

Shonen is the most popular demographic in the anime and manga industry, famous for all kinds of exciting stories. Fantasies, adventure, sports, and several different kinds of these series are often loved among fans for their unique storytelling. However, the demographic is just as famous for its disappointing and controversial endings as it is for its excellent stories. Even beloved shows such as Naruto and Bleach have often been criticized for their unsatisfactory endings. While these series are still some of the most famous of all time, the manga’s final arcs were divisive, often leading to fan disappointment with unanswered questions and underwhelming conclusions.

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The series is scheduled to premiere on July 4th, 2026, as part of the Summer lineup. As the release date of the series draws near, the official X handle of Anime Expo confirmed that the first two episodes will premiere during this year’s event. The premiere will be held at JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom on July 3rd, the second day of the event. While the premiere is just one day ahead of the official release, fans will be able to watch it on the big screen. Anime Expo also shared links for registration, so don’t forget to check them out.

What Is Mob Psycho 100 About?

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Mob Psycho 100 is one of those series that fans often find almost nothing to complain about. The story is beautifully written from the beginning to the end, and the anime adaptation was nothing short of incredible. The ending focuses on the emotional maturity of the characters as they overcome the trials and personal struggles, especially Mob, who has learned to accept himself for who he is.

The series is based on an award-winning manga by ONE, the same author as One-Punch Man. It follows Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student who has decided to keep his destructive psychic abilities hidden from the world. However, things don’t always go the way one wants, especially when he often loses control of his powers. Hoping to keep his powers honed, he seeks out the help of Arataka Reigen, a self-proclaimed exorcist, who wants to make use of Mob’s unique abilities.