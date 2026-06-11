Spy x Family Confirms Hiatus Amid Major Twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! The beloved spy action series, Spy x Family, wrapped up its latest Season 3 in December last year, as fans still await updates on a sequel season. While fans await Season 4, the manga is currently in a crucial phase, especially after the Term Break Arc revealed a major plot twist about the supposed main antagonist, Donovan Desmond. While the anime is only scratching the surface of the mysteries, the manga has already revealed his powers along with the reason he became a recluse. He is also the prime target of Operation Strix and continues to remain one of the most mysterious characters in the story. Loid Forger is nowhere near close to completing his mission, even after Anya earned four Stella Stars.

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While fans await more mysteries to be unravelled, the manga entered a new arc focusing on more challenges Loid and the others have to face while they maintain the fragile peace between Ostania and Westalis. The story is nowhere near the point where Loid and Yor will confront each other about their true identities, but Loid is facing a major dilemma in the latest chapter.

Loid Encounters Secret Police in Spy x Family Chapter 134

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In the latest chapter, Loid had a day off while Yor went to work in City Hall, and Anya was hanging out with Becky. The Forger couple was supposed to follow Yuri to a party, but Loid ended up arriving early with him. Upon reaching there, he realized that it was a gathering full of members from the Secret Police and tried to keep a level head. While Loid knows about the members thanks to his research, the Secret Police has no idea what Twilight looks like or what he’s up to at the moment.

However, since it was a casual gathering, there was no reason to assume that things would go downhill, that is, until Yor arrives at the scene. During the initial phase of the story, Loid impersonated Captain Curtis after learning that Yuri is from the Secret Police. He wanted to pressure Yor by tricking her into talking about Yuri’s position, but turns out that she didn’t know about her brother’s job at all.

If Yor and Curtis come face to face in the gathering, then there’s a high possibility that things will go terribly wrong for Loid. Not to mention Yor will realize something is off if Curtis doesn’t recognize her. It might also be the first step towards Yor realizing that the one who met her as Curtis was actually Twilight, since the spy is known for being a master of disguise. As Loid worries about his predicament, the chapter ends on a cliffhanger when Yor arrives at the location.

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