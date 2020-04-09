Boruto Author Updates Fans on Team's Status Amidst Pandemic

✖

These days, it is harder than ever to keep tabs on the entertainment world given how much it is shifting nowadays. The ongoing pandemic has put plenty of studios in a sore spot as billions are being asked to stay at home and away from work. The anime industry has not been spared from this decree, but one of the creators behind Boruto has a message for fans:

Despite everything going on, Boruto Uzumaki is going on strong. The team behind the Naruto sequel are doing alright during this pandemic, and Ukyo Komachi is grateful for all the well wishes they have received.

The message went live on Twitter earlier today as the writer of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations posted an update for fans. It was there Kodachi said, "The BORUTO Team is doing well, and we look forward to your continued support."

Of course, many fans were grateful for the update, and they are expecting Boruto to weather this pandemic the best it can. A brand-new chapter of the manga is expected to debut later this month so long as V-Jump has no issues with publication. This week, Shueisha did confirm Weekly Shonen Jump will delay a future issue after a member of its editorial staff began exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

As for the anime, the show just finished a major arc which comes from the manga. With the Mujina Bandits story over, a slew of filler episodes are expected to release as expected before the team tackles the Ao arc from the manga.

Are you keeping up with Boruto or any other anime as you shelter at home? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

