One Piece Cover Art Sparks Debate Over Underaged Drinking

When you're a pirate, a standard part of swashbuckling is gulping down rum, ale, grog, and other types of alcoholic drinks but with Luffy being under the age of 21, a debate has begin in anime communities over a recent cover of One Piece's manga that shows the young leader of the Straw Hat Pirates sharing a drink with both Gol D. Roger and Oden of Wano Country! With Luffy being a few years away from being able to legally drink in North America, social media debates have begun over whether Monkey should in fact be gulping down grog!

In One Piece, following the two year time skip that saw the Straw Hat Pirates training to face off against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, Luffy is around 19 years old and despite being so young, is still on a journey to becoming the king of the pirates. While we aren't necessarily sure what the drinking laws are in the world of the Grand Line, North America is pretty steadfast when it comes to how old one must be. Around the world however, 19 years old is more than old enough for Luffy to share a pint with his pirate friends and who is to say that this isn't the case in the world of One Piece!

Shonen Jump shared the One Piece cover via their Official Twitter Account, showing off Luffy, Oden, and Gol D. Roger travelling across time in order to share some pints and perhaps share stories of their swashbuckling days as they become the most legendary pirates their world has ever known:

Many Japanese fans responded to this cover by responding on social media that Luffy simply shouldn't be knocking back some mugs of ale due to his age!

What do you think of this One Piece "controversy"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Via Sora News 24

