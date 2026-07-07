Every Anime Coming to Netflix in July 2026 (Including One Piece’s New Spinoff)

As the Spring anime season has reached its conclusion, Netflix is all set for its highly anticipated July calendar. July will be yet another exciting month for anime fans, especially since it kicks off the Summer 2026 anime season. While the majority of the series are debuting on Crunchyroll, Netflix has its own range of exciting shows coming to the platform. Each month, Netflix confirms a list of series and films being added and removed from the platform, some of which are also anime. While the platform isn’t removing any anime from the platform in July, three new series will be making their debut.

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Along with one of Crunchyroll’s biggest hits of the year, a major historical fantasy will also premiere exclusively on Netflix. Additionally, an anticipated sci-fi anime is also set to make its debut. Although the July lineup is shorter than other months, each new addition is incredibly promising.

5) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

The anime, Chainsmoker Cat, is poised to become one of the standout hits of the Summer season thanks to its adult themes, which are vastly different from what other anime will be offering this season. Announced earlier this year, the anime adapts the manga of the same name, and its trailers have already made an intriguing impression, especially because of the surprisingly high animation quality for such a niche adaptation. While that has certainly driven interest, the biggest reason this anime could become even more popular is its plot.

The anime is set in a world where cat girls exist as a common occurrence and follows a cat girl who is so obsessed with smoking that she spends the last of her money on cigarettes, often causing trouble for her human landlord. While the premise makes it seem like a straightforward comedy, the series is actually a story about adult hardships, tackling themes of loneliness and depression. The protagonist, Yankio Sato, has even been shown picking up discarded cigarettes from the side of the road, highlighting the depths of her addiction. As the anime progresses, it will also introduce new characters, each dealing with different hardships of their own.

4) One Piece: Heroines

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Thanks to its popularity, there have been many spin-off novels by different authors who take a new approach to the vast world created by Oda. One Piece: Heroines is one such spin-off novel that takes place in the same worldbuilding as the manga and follows the original characters, all the while having a unique tone to the story. The novel, written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Sayaka Suwa, was released in two volumes, and it’s getting an anime adaptation on July 5th, 2026.

The anime was announced earlier this year along with a gorgeous visual of Nami standing at the center of the crowd. While the July 5th, 2026 release date is only for the Japanese broadcast and Crunchyroll, the episode will also drop on Netflix on July 11th, 2026. While the novel follows many female characters and their adventures, the anime production is rather limited considering it’s only a 20-minute episode. It won’t be a one-on-one adaptation, since there will be some original scenes as well. The episode will adapt Nami’s story from the novel, where she goes to a designer shoe store and finds a pair of beautiful but uncomfortable shoes.

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is one of the biggest hits on Crunchyroll of the year. It’s based on a manga by Hiromu Arakawa, the same legendary creator behind the acclaimed Fullmetal Alchemist, and premiered in April this year as one of the new series for the Spring 2026 Crunchyroll schedule. Along with its Hulu premiere on July 4th, 2026, the anime will also land on Netflix on the same day. The first season has been scheduled for 26 episodes, which is still ongoing. However, it’s planning to expand its audience even before concluding its first season.

Thanks to a captivating premiere episode, this acclaimed supernatural action was able to make a huge impact with a surprising twist that helps kick off the story. The story follows the tale of twin siblings Yuru, a hunter of animals, and Asa, who has been locked in a cage to perform a special duty. Their fates have been decided since birth, but when a group of armed men assaults the village and kills every adult in sight, Yuru learns the shocking truth about his sister. Grief-stricken after learning what happened to her, he embarks on a quest to reclaim his birthright despite the struggles to save the world from destruction.

2) Sparks of Tomorrow

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Sparks of Tomorrow is the biggest historical fantasy of the year, thanks to its incredible visuals by Kyoto Animation. Shortly after the Japanese broadcast, the anime episodes will stream exclusively on Netflix starting July 5th, 2026. The number of episodes hasn’t been revealed so far, but we can expect confirmation after the premiere. This upcoming anime is based on the acclaimed light novel written by Hiro Yuki and illustrated by Kazumi Ikeda. The story takes place in an alternate version of the early 20th century, where Kyoto has evolved differently from the world we are familiar with. Following the rapid development of steam power, the city has become shrouded in soot, smoke, and steam, affecting daily life.

While everyone dreams of an age of electricity, Kihachi Sakamoto grieves the death of his brother, with whom he shared dreams of a new age. He spends his days in suspicion of a strange dream he once had, hoping to find the reason behind it. Meanwhile, Inaoko Momonkawa, a devout girl, has buried the regret in her heart after her mother’s death. After a fateful encounter, the duo embarks on a journey to unravel the secret of the 20th Century Electrical Catalog and the dark truth hidden from the world.

1) Thunder 3

Image Courtesy of Fuji TV

Based on Yuki Ikeda’s acclaimed sci-fi manga, the anime adaptation will premiere on Netflix on July 8th, 2026. The anime is being produced by Fuji TV, and it’s also holding an early screening for Japanese fans. The story follows three ordinary boys who stumble upon a DVD that was supposed to open a gateway to the parallel universe. However, things take a drastic turn when Pyontaro’s younger sister, Futaba, passes through the gate and gets kidnapped by aliens who have overrun their version of Earth.

The story continues as the boys enter another world in order to rescue Futaba, unaware of the dangers awaiting them. The manga blends a cartoonish art style with a realistic portrayal of a parallel universe, making it one of the most intriguing series of recent years. Despite the seemingly bright atmosphere and the adorable visuals, the story is deeper and more complex than one might think.

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