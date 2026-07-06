One of Anime’s Best Movies Is Returning to Theaters This August (& It’s Getting a Big Upgrade)

One of the best anime movies of all time is coming back to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and it’s getting a big upgrade for its comeback. Anime in theaters has been treated a lot differently than the trend began a decade or so ago. Thanks to the runaway success of franchises like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba netting a bigger box office draw in the United States than ever before, it’s been a much better market where anime can have a better shot at standing out in theaters than before.

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For example, Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name sort of ushered in this new generation of anime feature films getting much wider recognition. While that recognition was always there for fans and critics, it wasn’t until films like this one hit ten years ago that the same recognition was also felt by a box office return. Now it’s going to get a whole new chance at that as GKIDS is bringing Your Name to theaters with a new 4K remaster re-release this August.

Your Name Returns to Theaters in August 2026

Courtesy of GKIDS

GKIDS will be bringing Your Name back to theaters in the United States for a limited screening on August 14th. The film features a 4K remaster that will be screened for the first time, and it’s the same remaster that’s now being sold on 4K UHD and Blu-ray making its debut in the near future as well. This is to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of Makoto Shinkai’s original film debut, and it’s one of the most financially and critically successful anime films of all time. It pretty much launched a new generation of anime in theaters.

Your Name focused on two young high school students who find out that they have swapped bodies, and over the course of the film fans find out how far apart the two actually are from one another. It was such a big shift in the way anime had been seen in theaters. Because while Makoto Shinkai had released plenty of notable anime films before that project, and has released many since, Your Name was the one that ended up being a worldwide recognized name with all sorts of other projects seemingly in the works.

What’s Even Going on With Your Name?

Courtesy of GKIDS

Your Name was such a hit back during its original debut, in fact, that those in Hollywood were seeking to expand on it with other projects. The original film was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, and he has since moved onto all sorts of other worlds and projects in the time since. But Your Name was also moving forward with a potential live-action feature film produced in the United States. That might not be happening anymore, however, as no real details have been revealed since it was first announced.

Your name was such a massive hit that it changed the scope of what anime could accomplish in theaters. Without it we’d never see worldwide successes of franchises like Demon Slayer in theaters, and that’s brought in a whole other generation of film projects for popular franchises like The Apothecary Diaries, Solo Leveling and more. But now those who didn’t get to see this one in theaters, you have the perfect opportunity to do so.

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