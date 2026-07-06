It’s Ninjas vs. Dinosaurs in Wild New Anime From The Apothecary Diaries Director – Watch Trailer

Ninjas and dinosaurs are about to clash in an epic battle in an original new anime from the same director behind anime hits such as The Apothecary Diaries. While there are a ton of major anime adaptations and returning blockbuster franchises now in the works in the near future, there are also plenty of original anime projects that are looking great as well. There’s one in particular that was announced to be in the works with an experienced director, and it’s going to have one of the wildest action premises yet.

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Norihiro Naganuma, director behind anime releases such as The Apothecary Diaries, had plenty to show during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and this included a brand new series that he now has in the works. Combining both ninjas and dinosaurs into a wild new conflict, Jurassic Shadows has revealed a first look at the kind of cool new action that’s on the way. You can check it out in action below.

Jurassic Shadows Reveals First Look Trailer at Anime Expo 2026

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Jurassic Shadows has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this writing, but there’s a lot to be excited for. Norihiro Naganuma will be directing the original anime series for Avex Pictures and Slow Curve with animation production overseen by Cannon Code. SANB provides the original work, and the staff will also feature key staff from The Apothecary Diaries such as Yukiko Nakatani providing the character designs and Shouji Hata as Sound Editor. Kenta Ihara will be writing the scripts, and Shuhei Mutsuki will be composing the music.

There are lots of questions surrounding what to expect from Jurassic Shadows’ story, but Naganuma teased that it will be focusing on “themes of memories, dinosaurs, ninjas, and makeup.” The series is set in near-future Tokyo where dinosaur DNA has been kept alive through humans over the years, and those with that hidden DNA are now starting to run rampant. The only ones who can stop them are a society of ninjas who use special makeup to tap into their own power to counter their dinosaur enemies. It sounds like a wild one.

Why Jurassic Shadows Looks So Interesting

Courtesy of Avex Pictures

The Apothecary Diaries has been one of the most successful anime adaptations of the last few years as following a great debut season, it was picked up for a second season with a third now in the works for a release later this year. It will also be getting a theatrical feature film release coming to theaters in Japan later this December (which also gave fans a new update during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend), but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this time. And that success is due to the staff behind it all.

It’s been praised for the quality of its visuals, and that can already be seen with just this first teaser trailer for Jurassic Shadows alone. It seems early on in its process for now, but we’ll likely get more details about its voice cast and more heading into its future release. With such a fun and classic idea of ninjas vs. dinosaurs, this one could be a big hit despite being an original anime.

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