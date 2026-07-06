New Sword Art Online Movie Teases Kirito & Asuna’s Return With First Look

Sword Art Online is returning to the big screen with a brand new feature film now in the works, and the first look teaser is gearing up for Kirito and Asuna’s big comeback. Sword Art Online’s Reki Kawahara has a lot of different projects now in the works. Not only does the creator have a new anime for one of his latest series making its debut later this year, but it’s also been revealed that Sword Art Online is coming back for a whole new project as well. And thankfully Kirito and Asuna are in the center of it all.

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Sword Art Online first had announced that it was in the works on a new theatrical feature film release earlier this Spring, and it has finally dropped the first look at what to expect from the new film. Currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2028, you can check out the first announcement teaser for Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- below as it seems like we’re going back to Aincrad again after all this time.

New Sword Art Online Movie Confirms 2028 Release With First Look Trailer

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Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2028, but international release plans have yet to be set as of this initial announcement. Shingo Adachi will be returning from previous Sword Art Online anime releases to serve as director for the film with animation production handled by A-1 Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio. Yumiko Yamamoto will be providing the character designs originally provided by abec and series writer Reki Kawahara.

But it’s still a mystery as to what to expect from its story outside of the fact it will be starring Kirito and Asuna in the core of its new adventure. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu will be reprising their roles as the voices of Kirito and Asuna, respectively, but it does seem like it’s going to feature Aincrad in some kind of way again as the shadow of it is looming over the two of them in the background of this initial teaser. That does tease where it could fit into the overall canon.

What Is Sword Art Online’s New Movie About?

©REKI KAWAHARA/KADOKAWA/SAO MOVIEⅡ Project

Kirito and Asuna have been returning to Aincrad for all sorts of new side projects such as the upcoming video game release, and that does make one curious as to what this new movie is about. Because while the main TV series is still on hiatus while fans waiting for it to adapt the massive Unital Ring arc first teased after the end of Sword Art Online: Alicization’s finale, there have been new Sword Art Online projects returning to Aincrad to help fill in more of the gaps that had been skipped over in the TV anime’s version of the story.

That was the case for the previous two feature film efforts, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night and Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, that adapted Kawahara’s spinoff light novels that dove further into the Aincrad arc. But it seems like this movie is going in a new direction with an original story. So while it teases a return to this older arc and location, it could end up having more surprises for the future.

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