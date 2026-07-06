My Adventures with Superman Just Revealed Its Superboy (& He’s Got a Surprising New Origin)

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 has just expanded its world with a whole new take on Superboy, and he’s got a totally different origin than DC Comics fans might have expected. My Adventures with Superman has been introducing its own take on famous DC Comics icons through its new seasons so far, and the third has been no different as it has started taking on the famous Reign of the Supermen Arc from the comics releases. But there’s probably going to be even more surprises with how much it’s changed Superboy.

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is gearing up for the first major climax of the season with a battle against Cyborg Superman fast approaching, but things took a surprise turn with the latest episode as Superboy made his full debut. Following a tease in the third episode where he was sent back into the past by Lex Luthor, it’s now been fully revealed that Jon Kent (aka Superboy) is actually the future son of Clark and Lois who’s trying to save his timeline.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Fully Debuts Superboy

Courtesy of Adult Swim

When fans first got a look at My Adventures with Superman‘s version of Superboy (voiced by Darren Criss), fans were curious to see that he resembled the “Metropolis Kid” incarnation of the character that first arrived during the Reign of the Supermen Arc. Kon-El, or Conner Kent, in that version was actually a clone of Superman himself combined with Lex Luthor’s DNA. But when the credits for the previous episode revealed that this new version of Superboy was actually Jon Kent instead, it raised all sorts of new questions that finally got answered.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Episode 4, “Guess Who’s Slammin’ to Dinner?” Jon reveals that he’s Clark and Lois’ son from the future. He plays coy about what sent him back into the past in the first place, but it’s soon revealed that it ties into Cyborg Superman. When Hank Henshaw rebels and pushes back from Lex’s control, he begins destroying Metropolis at the end of the episode. It’s here that Jon finally explains that he was sent from the future to save Clark and Lois from dying at the villain’s hands.

What Does This Mean for Superman’s Future?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

With Superboy traveling from the past to save his parents from being killed, it’s a major change to the origins of his character. Rather than just being Clark and Lois’ son that they have later on into their relationship, My Adventures with Superman has now thrown time travel into the mix. There’s even a bit of Dragon Ball Z in there as Jon comes from a future destroyed by machines and tries to save the timeline, much like Future Trunks did. We’ll just have to see if he’s successful.

This is a major shift in the Reign of the Supermen Arc from the comics that saw characters like Cyborg Superman and Superboy coming to Metropolis in an effort to replace a dead Superman, but it seems like his fate in the future is sealed in this series. With Clark apparently dying in his son’s version of the future, he just might end up falling to that same fate here. Make sure to catch up with it all now streaming with HBO Max and airing with Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Saturdays to see what’s next.

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