Legendary Gurren Lagann & Kill la Kill Creators Announce New Trigger Anime

The legendary creator duo behind hits such as Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill are returning for a new anime project, and fans are ready to see what’s next for Studio Trigger. The anime production studio has been one of the most notable production studios for the last decade. Being founded after Studio Gainax went under many years ago, the staff behind it all went on to continue to create their own original anime franchises that have made waves with fans ever since. Now two of their most legendary names are working together again.

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Director Hiroyuki Imaishi and writer Kazuki Nakashima have worked together on Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, and most recently Promare, took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 during Trigger’s wider panel of projects to announce that they are working on their fourth major project together. Detailing that they are now in full production for the new project after privately working on it for some time, it’s now full speed ahead. Check out their official announcement below.

Studio Trigger Announces New Anime From Promare Creators

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Although Studio Trigger now has plenty of projects under their belt, and both director Hiroyuki Imaishi and writer Kazuki Nakashima have overseen plenty of their own projects, the two of them have collaborated on only three major projects together through their inception. It’s especially important to note that these projects are deemed some of the best by anime fans to this day, and are a major standout in Trigger’s wider anime catalogue even after all this time.

The two creators allude to this in their special announcement for the new anime project. Noting that it’s in early development at this time, Imaishi and Nakashima explained that they have been working on this new project for some time but ended turning their attention to other projects since. Now it’s reached a point where it can be fully announced with Nakashima confirming that the script is ready and Imaishi is now working on the storyboards for the new project. But it’s going to be a while before it hits.

When Does This New Studio Trigger Anime Come Out?

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The two joked that while it’s been years in development, it’s likely going to be a few more years from this point on now that it has fully begun production. The two of them explain that a lot of years of work had been put into this new project, and they even feel like it’s the culmination of everything they have done so far. They’re hoping that fans will be able to wait patiently for what’s coming next, so it’s just a matter of seeing when this new project fully takes shape.

Unfortunately it’s so early on in its production that it’s yet to be confirmed if Imaishi and Nakashima are working on a new TV anime series or feature film instead, but it’s likely going to be worth the wait given all of the success with their first three major projects thus far. We’ll just have to be patient and see how it all takes shape over the next few years.

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