Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has officially ended its new take on the Battle of Gods arc with the latest episode, and has now confirmed that the Resurrection F arc is coming next with the first tease for the next episode. Dragon Ball Super‘s new remake series has been offering an “enhanced” version of the now classic TV anime series, and the first few episodes have already improved the Battle of Gods arc to some degree. But the real test comes next with a new take on the Resurrection F arc.

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Much like the Battle of Gods arc before it, the Resurrection F arc originally began as a Dragon Ball Z feature film release before eventually being re-adapted into a TV version of the arc for the Dragon Ball Super TV anime series. But unlike the Battle of Gods arc, this arc remains divisive among fans to this day not because of its animation but with many of the choices it made at its core. This new remake does offer a chance to correct some of those past mistakes.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 7 First Look Confirms Resurrection F Arc

The post-credits scene for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 6 sees a few members of the Frieza Force noting how they are trying to strengthen up their forces once more for the Emperor’s return. It’s a tease that fans would immediately recognize from the Resurrection F arc, and that’s further confirmed to be the case as “Resurrection F” is the title of the next major episode. This raises a bunch of questions for the remake’s take on the arc as the first two attempts have really divided fans over whether or not it was ultimately a successful return for Frieza in general.

The Resurrection F arc sees Frieza coming back to life, and achieving the godly level Golden Frieza form for the occasion. It’s notable because it also features the debut of the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form, but was derided by fans for some of the decisions it made surrounding Gohan and Earth’s other Z Fighters at the time. But a retooled version of the arc could improve it with this new remake series. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been dividing fans with its own changes seen thus far, but this will be the real test of the remake idea.

How Long Will the Resurrection F Arc Be in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes the Resurrection F arc will last within Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. With the Battle of Gods arc being condensed into just six episodes compared to the original version’s 18, it’s likely that this arc will be even shorter than that. It was only nine episodes long in the original anime, so a condensed and more streamlined version of the arc will work its way through in a much quicker fashion. Especially because there’s still one more arc confirmed to be on the way.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has also confirmed it will be showcasing a new version of the Universe 6 arc after this, but has yet to confirm its total number of episodes. The anime is quickly approaching the end of the Fall 2026 slate, but it’s likely that the series will be going beyond that into the Winter 2027 months beginning in January if each arc will have at least five to six episodes each. But what are you hoping to see from this next take on the Resurrection F arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.