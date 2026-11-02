Dragon Ball Super Just Got a Disappointing Sign for the Manga’s Return

Dragon Ball Super fans have been hoping to see the manga release return with new chapters ever since it went on hiatus back in 2024, but unfortunately a new update for Jump Festa 2027 makes it seem like the manga might be even further away than fans could hope for. Following the passing of late franchise creator Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball Super manga had stalled with an indefinite hiatus. But there’s always been hope that it could return for more even without the creator’s input.

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Dragon Ball Super was already raising eyebrows as it was revealed to not be having any kind of stage presence during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2027 event later this year, and had been missing from the promotional poster for the event. But it seems like even Dragon Ball Super’s manga is missing out on the event too as Dragon Ball Super won’t be represented during the event’s official art gallery either as it’s now been replaced by Metaphor: ReFantazio (spotted by @SupaChronicles on X) on the event’s website.

When the Jump Original Art World was announced, Dragon Ball Super was originally in the line-up.



However, the website was updated today, where they mentioned the following:



"Dragon Ball Super is replaced with Metaphor: ReFantazio."



No reason has been specified. https://t.co/i114YWuBjH pic.twitter.com/TqfF1atBZZ — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) November 2, 2026

One of the best aspects of Jump Festa each year is the special art gallery where creators from various works contribute a special sketch for the occasion. Despite being on hiatus for the last two years, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has contributed in the past with special sketches. There’s a chance the same could happen this year too, but there’s something to be said about having the manga removed from this gallery. It means that Dragon Ball Super is basically skipping out on Jump Festa outside of merchandise. It’s a bad sign for those waiting for more of the manga.

Dragon Ball Super has quite a lot to showcase this year too with the release of its remake anime series, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, and a brand new anime now in the works, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. Coupled with the lack of any new information about Dragon Ball Super‘s manga continuation for the past two years, and its potential absence from a major Shueisha event like this is potentially doom for any hope of the manga’s return yet.

Is Dragon Ball Super‘s Manga Over?

Shueisha

Dragon Ball Super is in a weird place with the manga. The story has technically come to an end with its take on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and it was the final bit of materials overseen by Akira Toriyama before his death. But with the anime now adapting the first of the manga’s two exclusive arcs, Galactic Patrol Prisoner, it once again means the franchise is incomplete as the future events of the series are on a huge cliffhanger teasing more from Black Frieza in the future.

Toyotaro himself has been open about his intent and desire to return to Dragon Ball Super to continue the story without Toriyama, and there’s plenty of ways to do so with Black Frieza still lingering over the rest of Universe 7. If the anime gets to adapt both of these arcs over the next few years and the manga has yet to return for its monthly chapter releases by then, there might be no hope for its future overall. Which is the worst case scenario for fans, but what do you think? Do you want to see Dragon Ball Super’s manga continue? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – @SupaChronicles on X