Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Just Crossed a Disappointing Milestone

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has just crossed a disappointing milestone with its hiatus as the manga is currently showing no signs of return after a full year. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been an absolute powerhouse ever since the manga first made its debut in the pages of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2020, and that’s been even more the case with the success of its official TV anime adaptation. Unfortunately, it’s been a while since fans have seen new chapters of the manga hit the magazine.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End had announced it would be going on an indefinite hiatus following the release of Chapter 147 on October 14th in Japan last year, and unfortunately it’s been a full year without any new updates on the next chapter of the series. This is an unfortunate milestone for the manga release, but also makes fans worry even more for series creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe as the two of them went on hiatus for health concerns.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Hiatus Has Now Lasted Over a Year

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End originally confirmed it would be going on an indefinite hiatus last year due to health concerns for its creators, but has yet to reveal any potential update for its return. The manga has had a number of hiatuses and extended breaks through its tenure thus far, and even had a hiatus last for a few months last year before it went on hiatus again in October. It’s been a bumpy road for the fans keeping up with the manga, and it’s gotten even more eyes in the last few years thanks to the anime bringing in more fans.

Even with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End being on this extended hiatus, however, the manga is still topping sales charts in Japan. Though this has been far from the only hiatus for the series, and is currently the longest one of its serialization yet, the story has been so appealing to fans that they are still supporting it in any way they can. That’s even more true as with new episodes of the anime now in the works for a release next year, even more potential fans are going to seek out the manga to see what’s next.

When Does Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Come Out?

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime next October as part of the Fall 2027 anime schedule. The new season will have a returning production staff and cast with Tomoya Kitagawa returning as director for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 for Madhouse with Tomomi Suzuki handling the composition, Maru Takase and Keisuke Kojima providing the character designs, and Evan Call composing the music. It’s also going to be taking on the biggest arc of the series to date with this coming season.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 will be adapting The Golden Land Arc which fans got small teases of during the second season. The new season will be introducing Macht, who is currently hailed as the strongest of the Seven Sages of Destruction. Macht has yet to be officially cast as of this time, but you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

Can you believe Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been on hiatus for a year? Are you taking this time to catch up? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!