Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Returns With New Release Amid Indefinite Hiatus

The second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is right around the corner, as the anime is scheduled to be released on January 16th, 2026. After the immense success of the first season, which was released in two cours, fans are looking forward to seeing Frieren continue her journey with Fern and Stark. Written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, the manga debuted in 2020 and became a massive hit even before the anime, having sold millions of copies and winning prestigious awards like the Taisho Award. However, due to the creators’ health issues, the series often goes on unexpected hiatuses. In 2025, the manga went on an indefinite hiatus and returned in July before entering another hiatus in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the official X handle of the series shared that the creators are working on the series during the hiatus, the return date has yet to be unveiled. Additionally, the manga released its Volume 15 on December 18th, 2025, in Japan, as fans await a global release date. According to Mantan Web, a bookstore fair, limited to selected stores, will be held to commemorate the release of the new volumes. Readers will receive one Magical Character Card 2 with Voices, allowing them to hear the voices of the main characters. The latest volume includes Chapters 138 to the latest 147, meaning that the next volume will be released later than expected, depending on when the manga returns from hiatus.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Continues The Journey to Aureole

Image courtesy of madhouse

With the first season ending after Fern becomes a First Class Mage, the party still has a long way to go before reaching Aureole. The upcoming Season 2 will commence with the Continued Northern Travels Arc as Frieren’s party continues to travel through the Northern Plateau. As expected, the area is extremely dangerous, full of powerful monsters and a high concentration of mana. This is why it was necessary for any party journeying through the dangerous lands to have at least one First Class Mage with them who can combat the threats.

The first season released 28 episodes in two cours and adapted 60 chapters from the manga. However, since the anime hasn’t revealed the episode count for Season 2 yet, it’s difficult to determine all the arcs that will be adapted this time. The Continued Northern Travels Arc is only 10 chapters long, so we can at least expect the Divine Revolte and the Golden Land Arcs to be adapted as well.

The second season of the anime will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can also catch up with the first season. All manga chapters are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also buy physical and digital copies of the volumes. So far, 14 volumes have been released in English, and the latest installment is expected to be added in a few months.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!