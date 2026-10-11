3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

There’s no denying that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is the biggest fantasy anime of the decade. The anime premiered in 2023, and since then, its popularity only keeps rising. The anime is all set to return with Season 3 next year to adapt the best arc in the manga so far. Fans are already hyped for the anime’s return as the second season reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger after teasing the most powerful obstacle Frieren will face in her new journey. Following the thrilling season finale in March this year, the official website of the anime didn’t waste any time before confirming a third season.

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Not only that, but it also shared the first look at one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, who will be a central character in the upcoming season. Only a glimpse of him was shown in the season finale, but much about him is still unknown. The anime will be returning with Season 3 in October next year as part of the Fall 2027 lineup. However, since there’s still a year fans have to wait for the series, these three anime with a similar vibe to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will keep you occupied for a while.

3) Violet Evergarden

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

With gorgeous visuals and a protagonist who embarked on a journey to find herself, Violet Evergarden follows the same tragic undertones as Frieren. While Frieren was indifferent due to her never-ending life, Violet became emotionless after being used as a child soldier. The story takes her on a journey as she tries to learn about human emotions, much like Frieren, whose heart has turned cold due to the passage of time. Violet, a young woman who was used as a child soldier during the war, has been completely detached from any emotions, and the only thing she knew was to obey the orders of her commanding officer, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea. However, her life is turned upside down when she recovers from her injuries after the war is over and loses touch with Gilbert. Struggling to adjust to an ordinary life, she finds herself working as an Auto Memory Doll, who captures their clients’ feelings through letters and learns about struggles.

2) To Your Eternity

Image Courtesy of Studio Masket

This tragic story focuses on the true brutalities of immortality as the protagonist’s journey continues through different time periods. As one of the most tragic anime of all time, the series highlights that immortality comes with a steep price of loneliness and suffering. The anime is much darker and heartbreaking than Frieren, but the biggest similarity both series face is how the never-ending lives affect the protagonists. The story begins with an orb being placed on Earth, assigned a task to observe the world. It could take on the form of objects, animals, humans, and basically anything it encounters. In the beginning of the story, Fushi spent centuries as a rock before transforming into a wolf and finally taking on the form of a human. He embarks on a long journey to learn more about the world and encounters several allies and enemies along the way, and witnesses their lives, struggles, and even their deaths.

1) Delicious in Dungeon

Image Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Both shows are set in a fantasy world full of dungeons and dragons where adventurers from all races form a party for a common goal. When it comes to popularity, Delicious in Dungeon isn’t that far behind Frieren. The anime is the biggest fantasy on Netflix released in recent years. Fans are still awaiting the second season, which will also be released in October 2027, around the same time as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3. The story centers around Laios Touden, an adventuring knight, and his party, who enter the dungeon with barely any food and equipment. Even though the party was struggling with resources, they had no choice but to make haste since Laios’ sister, Falin, had been eaten alive by a dragon while trying to save everyone. Unwilling to give up on his sister, Laios and his party decide to do whatever it takes to survive inside the brutal place, even if it means eating monster meat.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments below.