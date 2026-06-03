Despite a Long Hiatus, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Tops The Sales Ranking

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the most beloved anime and manga series of recent times. The award-winning manga written by Tsukasa Abe and illustrated by Kanehito Yamada reached new heights of popularity after the anime debut in 2023. The manga has been ongoing since 2020, and while it was already popular before, the anime has significantly boosted its sales. Per a post by Anime Corner in March 2024, the manga had 10 million copies in circulation before the anime, but only a few months after its release, the sales doubled. The manga has recorded over 35 million copies in circulation in January this year, and the sales have considerably increased since then.

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According to the latest Oricon sales data for the first half of 2026, shared by @WSJ_manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is the best-selling series of the year. With over 1.6 million sales in Japan in the first half of the year, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End dominates the major Shonen Jump titles, including One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, which also made it to the list. The manga has released 15 volumes so far, and there’s no guarantee when it will return due to the indefinite hiatus.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Topped The Charts Despite Indefinite Hiatus

Image courtesy of Madhouse

The manga was on hiatus for the first half of 2025 and only released a few chapters after its return in July before going on another hiatus in October of the same year. It’s been several months since the hiatus was announced, yet the manga managed to top the sales ranking without releasing any new chapters this year. Frieren’s popularity will only continue to rise after Season 3 of the anime, which will adapt the best arc in the manga so far. The Golden Land Arc will introduce Mahat, one of the legendary Seven Sages of Destruction.

While the anime has major plans for its return, the manga has yet to share any updates on when the serialization will resume. Following the hiatus announcement in October last year, the official X handle of the series shared an update saying the creators are working diligently on the series. The hiatus only serves as a break for them to adjust their schedule without compromising their health.

The series follows Frieren’s story after the end of a long journey as it takes her decades to find a new purpose in life and embark on a new quest. As her travels with her new party continue, she remembers the ten years she spent with her old companions, adding a sense of nostalgia and melancholy in her wake. Over the years, the story has come a long way, and the manga went on a hiatus during a crucial phase where Frieren and her party join Serie in the capital’s Foundation Festival after learning her life is in danger. The latest Chapter 147 of the manga ends on a cliffhanger, and fans will get answers after the series’ return.

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