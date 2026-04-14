Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Rank Gojo Satoru 2nd Among the Strongest (No. 1 Raises Eyebrows)

One of the most popular aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen is its enigmatic, cheerful, and charming sorcerer, Gojo Satoru. The blue-eyed sorcerer has captivated fans in many ways; however, one of the biggest reasons for his popularity is his strength. From the very start of the series, it was made clear that Gojo Satoru is the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, operating in a completely different league with no real parallel. Up until the final arc, Gojo was widely considered the strongest character in the series, with no one expecting to see him die in his fight against Sukuna.

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During the final moments of the series, after Sukuna gained full control of Megumi’s body, his strength rose to an entirely different level. By employing Mahoraga in his battle against Gojo and ultimately prevailing, Sukuna proved why he was the strongest of the Heian era and one of the most feared beings to have ever existed. However, Gojo fans have argued that Sukuna cheated, maintaining that Gojo is still the strongest between them. That said, the majority of fans also believe Sukuna is the strongest, as recently revealed in a poll in which Sukuna ranked above Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans in Japan Vote Sukuna as the Strongest Over Gojo

Shueisha

A Japanese media outlet, roughly called “Everyone’s Ranking” (ranking.net), recently held a poll to determine the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen, featuring a total of 115 characters. The results placed Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, at the top, ranking above Gojo Satoru, who is widely regarded as the strongest character in the series. The gap between the two is extremely close, with Sukuna scoring 95 points in strength while Gojo stands at 94.5. For reference, the third-ranked character, Yuta Okkotsu, sits at 85 points, well below Gojo. This highlights just how divided fans in Japan are over who is truly stronger between Gojo and Sukuna.

While it is difficult to definitively determine who is stronger, there are elements that explain why many fans ultimately lean toward Sukuna. One major factor is his existence spanning over a millennium. Sukuna is not just a powerhouse but also highly tactical, as demonstrated in his battle against Gojo. By employing Mahoraga, something he had long planned, Sukuna secured his victory, showcasing his strategic brilliance. His strength is not only raw power but also the result of centuries of combat experience.

Meanwhile, Gojo was merely 30 years old when he faced a centuries-old being who had long been feared as the strongest. Yet, Gojo managed to stand his ground alone, relying on his Six Eyes and unparalleled confidence. While Sukuna’s strength stems from centuries of existence and battle, Gojo rose to the pinnacle through his own abilities, all while exuding a charm and aura that few can match. Ultimately, the debate over who is stronger between Gojo and Sukuna will always remain subjective, as any ranking placing one above the other is bound to spark debate among Jujutsu Kaisen fans, with no definitive answer in sight.

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