10 Most Powerful Jujutsu Kaisen Sorcerers

Jujutsu Kaisen is considered one of the top manga series from the last decade. It’s unofficially considered part of the “Dark Shounen Trio” by die-hard anime fans (including other popular hits such as Chainsaw Man and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku). The manga took off in popularity after introducing iconic characters, unique power scaling, and attention-grabbing fight scenes. It follows Yuji Itadori, a teenager who swallows the cursed finger of an ancient sorcerer and is introduced to the jujutsu society, and the role of protecting humanity from unseen curses.

With themes of self-actualization and connection layered over a hauntingly bleak society of sorcerers dying for the greater good, Jujutsu Kaisen has marked its place as a standout in modern anime/manga. The manga drew to a close in September of 2024, with a couple more seasons of the anime yet to come. In commemoration of the series, we’re looking at the characters Gege Akutami created and judging which among the roster could be considered stronger than the rest.

1) Ryomen Sukuna

This list isn’t complete without including Ryomen Sukuna, the titular antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna was a human sorcerer who existed a thousand years ago, deemed the Disgraced One by jujutsu society for his heinous acts. Sukuna was able to transform himself into a curse that would survive death by splitting his soul into his fingers (twenty, considering he had four arms at the height of his power). Later, he’s reincarnated when Yuji Itadori consumes one of the cursed fingers and becomes his living vessel.

Dubbed the “King of Curses” throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna is an ever-present threat that hangs over the main narrative. Yuji’s journey centers around consuming all twenty fingers before execution to eliminate the threat of Sukuna fully reincarnated in the modern world. The glimpses we see of Sukuna at the start of the story are enough to confirm the rumors of his strength; his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine, lacks a barrier that guarantees Sukuna can extend his attack range. Sukuna’s innate technique, Shrine, allows him to deal out numerous cleaving and flame-type attacks towards his enemies that are near impossible to fully escape, even for the best of sorcerers.

2) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is one of the most iconic anime characters of the past decade and is easily recognized even by the most casual anime fan. Gojo is regarded as the most powerful sorcerer by much of jujutsu society, taking on curses and curse users that even other Special Grades might struggle to defeat. His clan techniques, Limitless and Six Eyes, are both held by Gojo, earning him the title of the Honored One (self-named but undoubtedly holds weight in the story).

Gojo can manipulate space with his techniques, essentially granting him the ability to control infinity. One notable offshoot of this technique is Gojo’s Hollow Purple, a void of immense mass that destroys most everything in its path. Six Eyes, the reason for Gojo’s detailed eye animation, helps him to control cursed energy and see things beyond perception. And finally, not to be forgotten, Gojo’s infamous domain expansion, Infinite Void, freezes his opponents by bombarding them with an endless stream of information. Seeing as Gojo can also create a full-body barrier, levitate, and teleport, he’s more than earned his place on this list of the best.

3) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu is one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, while also being a character with so much unexplored potential. Yuta’s first official appearance is in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a prequel arc detailing the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. In it, Yuta is a teenager with an incredibly powerful curse attached to him, Rika, the warped spirit of his childhood friend who died. It’s later revealed that Rika is the Queen of Curses because of Yuta’s tremendous well of cursed energy fueling her power. After defeating Suguru Geto and freeing the spirit of Rika, Yuta is sent to train by Gojo before the events of the main storyline.

We’re told that Yuta is a distant cousin of Gojo’s, and in terms of power, it shows. Yuta is easily a Special Grade Sorcerer, channeling his overwhelming ocean of cursed energy into the sword he wields during fighting. His technique, Copy, allows Yuta to consume part of a sorcerer through Rika and utilize their technique with precision. This gives Yuta an overwhelming advantage on the battlefield, even if he needs to manifest Rika to properly summon the techniques he has copied.

4) Kenjaku

If Sukuna is the main antagonist, Kenjaku must fall in second place as the mastermind for half of the events in Jujutsu Kaisen unfolding. Kenjaku is the classic ten-steps-ahead archetype, often manipulating the outcome of events for his amusement and curiosity. This is partially because Kenjaku is ancient, having been alive for the past thousand years, similar to the reincarnated sorcerers we meet throughout the series.

The main difference that makes Kenjaku so powerful and so insidious is his cursed technique. Kenjaku can body-hop, essentially transplanting his brain into the bodies of other sorcerers. Doing this, Kenjaku can control his new body and gain access to the body’s innate technique. We see this most with his control of Suguru Geto’s body, having taken over when Geto died after his uprising. Much like Yuta, the ability to mimic techniques allows Kenjaku a plethora of abilities to use in a fight; however, Kenjaku’s strategic way of thinking is what gives him an edge over most of the sorcerers on this list.

5) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto has to be one of the most controversial figures in Jujutsu Kaisen due to his defection from jujutsu society. Love him or hate him, Geto remains one of the most powerful sorcerers written into the story, enough that he once stood side-by-side with Gojo himself. Of course, Suguru’s story ends with him despising the humans he once swore to protect, unleashing curses on Kyoto and Shinjuku, and ultimately being defeated by Yuta in battle. As one of the few Special Grades in Japan, he stands a level above even some of the stronger characters we meet in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Geto’s cursed technique is named Cursed Spirit Manipulation, a rare technique that made him a source of interest to Kenjaku. With his technique, Suguru can turn cursed spirits into orbs he eats, absorbing the cursed to be summoned and controlled at his leisure. Suguru’s spirit limit is unknown, meaning he’s able to remain in control of multiple high-level curses at once. The main downside to this ability is the mental toll it took on Suguru Geto in his youth, hating the taste of curses and consuming the worst of humanity’s filth.

6) Yuki Tsukumo

An underutilized character in Jujutsu Kaisen that we don’t see enough of has to be Yuki Tsukumo. Yuki is a Special Grade sorcerer, one of the handful that Japan boasts can defeat the worst curses humanity can offer. Despite her strength, Yuki is not affiliated with Jujutsu Tech, refusing to work under the higher-ups whom she views as corrupt. Part of her disdain comes from being a former Star Plasma vessel for Tengen, a role she refused. She now travels the world, pursuing her own goal of humanity leaving behind the need for cursed energy.

Surprisingly, much of the information we get about Yuki’s technique is shown or told to us by her, as the higher-ups don’t have much detail about her abilities. Yuki’s cursed technique, Star Rage, lets her add and manipulate the mass of both herself and her shikigami. Essentially, this allows Yuki’s attacks to be far more deadly and heavy-hitting without affecting her reflexes or speed. At one point, we even see Yuki convert herself into the equivalent of a black hole against Kenjaku to defeat her foe, showcasing her prowess on the battlefield.

7) Hajime Kashimo

One character fans are hyped to see on the big screen is Hajime Kashimo, appearing in the manga during the “Culling Games” arc. Kashimo exists within Kenjaku’s Culling Games, a battle royale-style tournament with jujutsu sorcerers competing against each other. Hajime Kashimo is the reincarnated form of a sorcerer who lived four hundred years ago, agreeing to take part in the future Culling Games for the chance to fight Sukuna. This is because Kashimo lived much of his past triumphing over sorcerers in combat until he grew bored and despondent at the lack of a true rival in battle.

As expected, Kashimo values strength over weakness, leading to his cursed technique being a source of pride. His technique is called Mystical Beast Amber: the general use of the technique allows Kashimo to fill his body with cursed energy that serves as a conduit for electricity. Kashimo’s mastery of electrical output and damage earned him the name “The God of Lightning”. He’s able to generate bolts of lightning, vaporize enemies, and send pulses of electrical charges. The main drawback to Kashimo’s strong manipulation is that he can only use the ability once every summon, due to its immense strain on his physical body.

8) Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo, a fan favorite and supporting character to Yuji’s journey, has earned his spot among the best sorcerers for his utilization in battle. Todo was originally introduced as a comedic character, but the audience quickly learns there’s more to him than meets the eye when he teams up with Yuji for the first time, in a serious, all-out battle against invading curses. Todo was mentored by Yuki when he was younger, and is currently a third-year student at the Kyoto branch of Jujutsu Tech.

Todo’s technique is called Boogie Woogie— it lets him swap the positions of two subjects with cursed energy by clapping his hands. This versatile technique is great for defensive and offensive attacks, allowing Todo to get his teammates out of tricky spots and dodge attacks on his own. Todo also understands and knows how to conjure Simple Domain, a method of negating domain expansions, thanks to Yuki’s teachings. Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, we watch Todo used as a supporting fighter in numerous important battles and even take on high-level curses by himself.

9) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori is the central protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen and was regarded as one of the weaker sorcerers in terms of cursed technique when the series began. This isn’t exactly wrong— due to being ushered into the world of sorcery with no prior training or knowledge, most of Yuji’s fighting is a crash course from Gojo to make him strong and prepare him for exorcising curses and containing Sukuna. It’s only as the series progresses that we’re able to fully appreciate Yuji’s growth and understand why Gojo predicted one day his pupil might surpass even him.

For one, Yuji is noted as being remarkably strong in the physical aspect, with a durability and speed that sets him apart from his classmates even before utilizing his cursed energy reserves. He’s also capable of manipulating technique, Divergent Fist, a two-impact hit that resulted in Yuji learning how to control and release his energy while training. Later, Yuji absorbs Blood Manipulation and Shrine as techniques he’s able to pull on in a fight, the latter from Sukuna residing in his body for so long, though his application of these newer techniques is less refined. Finally, we can’t forget Yuji’s unnamed domain expansions that occurred in the final chapters against Sukuna, directly targeting the soul of his enemy to defeat him.

10) Hiromi Higuruma

The last character on this list might be controversial, but arguably deserves his spot for the potential his character was recognized to have in the series. Hiromi Higuruma appears during the “Culling Games” arc; formerly, Higuruma served as a defense attorney who was disillusioned by justice and the unfairness of the system. During a trial, Higuruma snapped and activated his cursed technique for the first time, abandoning society and his previous world views to participate in Kenjaku’s tournament. Higuruma remains the one sorcerer that Kenjaku was openly impressed by and invested in watching.

The concept behind Higuruma’s cursed technique goes back to his past as a lawyer. His technique, Deadly Sentencing, and domain are intertwined— the domain summons a mock courtroom while his technique triggers a trial where the guilty verdict results in a loss of cursed energy for the one trapped inside. Higuruma has also learned how to manipulate energy by studying his technique, reaching the level of a Grade 1 only weeks after awakening his energy and becoming a sorcerer. Even within the Culling Games, Higuruma remains as one of the only modern sorcerers to score a high number of points by eliminating his opponents.

Did you agree with this list? Tell us what your picks would be for the strongest jujutsu sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.