10 Most Powerful Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Ranked

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is famous for featuring intense battles full of thrilling and exciting moments. This dark fantasy follows Yuji Itadori, who gets tangled up in the world of Jujutsu sorcery after meeting Megumi Fushiguro and learning about curses. After being attacked by powerful monsters, Yuji swallows a legendary cursed object, a finger of history’s most powerful sorcerer, to gain the power to save Megumi. The object would’ve killed any other person, but Yuji somehow became a vessel to the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. The story continues as he joins Jujutsu Tech and crosses paths with all kinds of sorcerers, cursed users, and spirits.

The power system in the series is incredibly complex, and it’s often difficult to determine the stronger character between two. Not only that, but almost every character possesses a unique ability that gives them an edge in battles. Over the years of its serialization, Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced many powerful characters, but not all of them have what it takes to climb to the top. However, these ten characters listed below are more special than others in many ways.

10) Kashimo

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kashimo is a reincarnated ancient sorcerer who will make his anime debut in Season 3. As one of the strongest sorcerers of his era, he possessed a unique cursed energy with an electric property, making every attack lethal. Kashimo’s Cursed Technique made him several times stronger than his base form, but unfortunately, it took such a heavy toll on his body that death was guaranteed after using it. Kashimo revealed his true power during his fight against Sukuna, which was rendered useless against the strongest sorcerer in history.

9) Kinji Hakari

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As one of the most talented students at Jujutsu Tech, Gojo had high hopes that Hakari would be one of the few with the ability to reach his level. He defeated Kashimo during the Culling Game, although the victory didn’t come easily. His Idle Death Gamble grants him near-immortality for 4 minutes and 11 seconds after hitting a jackpot, allowing him to overpower just about any enemy. Even after defeating Kashimo, he refuses to kill the ancient sorcerer because they were equally matched, and Hakari hardly considers it a victory.

8) Yuji Itadori

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Using certain tricks such as body switching and consuming the Death Paintings, Yuji significantly boosted his power in the Final Arc. However, he severely lacked enough experience, especially when the boost in his power wasn’t because of his natural talent or intense training. Still, he was able to hold his own against the King of Curses while also attempting to save Megumi. Thanks to the efforts of everyone else, Sukuna was weakened enough for Yuji to land the final blow and defeat the villain, which wasn’t an easy feat by any means.

7) Maki Zenin

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Due to a Heavenly Restriction placed on her since the moment she was born, Maki is unable to use any innate technique. However, she makes up for it through physical strength alone and the use of cursed objects. She went through a significant change after the Shibuya Incident Arc when her sister Mai’s death awakened the true power buried deep within her. Mai used the last remainder of her life to create a Soul Split Katana for Maki, which attacks the target’s soul directly, bypassing any physical durability. Maki also reached the same level of raw strength as Toji Fushiguro, who was able to single-handedly defeat two special-grade sorcerers.

6) Yuki Tsukumo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As a special-grade sorcerer, Yuki’s immense power was enough to overwhelm most powerful villains, but even she was no match for Kenjaku’s trickery and his arsenal of Cursed Techniques. Yuki’s innate technique, Star Rage, allows her to grant herself a virtual mass to deliver incredibly powerful attacks. She can further boost her strength with Reverse Cursed Technique and Simple Domain, making her fighting style a combination of offensive and defensive moves.

5) Mahoraga

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Mahoraga is the most powerful Shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique, an innate technique unique to the Zenin Clan. Throughout history, not a single member of the Zenin Clan has been able to tame the Shikigami, but Sukuna achieved this feat during the Shibuya Incident Arc. What makes Mahoraga truly terrifying isn’t just his raw power, but also his ability to adapt to any technique and find a way to bypass it, which includes Gojo’s Infinity.

4) Kenjaku

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen reached its conclusion without revealing much about Kenjaku, but we at least have enough information to know how incredibly powerful he is. As an ancient curse user, Kenjaku has survived for centuries by using his innate technique to switch bodies with other sorcerers, regardless of whether they are alive or dead. In the process of taking over someone’s body, Kenjaku also gains their memories and powers, which means by the time of the main story, he had acquired countless abilities, including the power of the special grade sorcerer Suguru Geto.

3) Yuta Okkotsu

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Yuta’s power is so intense that he’s been stated to be second only to Satoru Gojo, with his cursed energy reserves surpassing those of the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. His innate ability allows him to copy the techniques of others and enhance them tenfold through his own power. Not only that, but he can use a limitless range of techniques without limitations thanks to his Domain Expansion. In just a few months after enrolling in Jujutsu High, he was able to defeat Suguru Geto, an experienced special grade sorcerer. Later, Yuta went to Africa to train with Miguel, where he picked up dozens of new techniques.

2) Satoru Gojo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Gojo is the first Six Eyes user born in his clan in several centuries. Those born with special eyes have the power to fully utilize the innate technique of the clan known as Limitless, which allows them to control space at an atomic level. As the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, Gojo is untouchable in quite a literal sense. With the power of his Six Eyes, his ability Inifnity, slows down anything that tries to reach it, whether it’s an attack or a living being. Not to mention, his explosive techniques are capable of destroying everything in his wake. His Domain Expansion forces his target’s mind to receive an infinite amount of information, leading to a catatonic state.

1) Ryomen Sukuna

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The final arc of the manga explains why Sukuna is considered the strongest sorcerer in history. With his power fully restored and his true form manifested, Sukuna held his own against almost the entire main cast despite getting weakened by Gojo. He possesses unparalleled knowledge in Jujutsu sorcery and puts it to use thanks to his unlimited cursed energy reserves. During the Heian Era, he was feared and even revered as a deity due to his strength. Even after the story ended, no character could come close to the power he possessed, not even Gojo.

