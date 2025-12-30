7 Anime Mentors Who Were Too Cool for Their Students

Anime mentors are an essential cornerstone of storytelling, not just for the characters they guide but for the viewers who follow their journeys. Without mentors, many anime heroes would remain stagnant, unable to overcome their flaws or unlock their hidden abilities. In a way, they mirror the role of teachers or parental figures in real life, showing us that greatness is achieved not in isolation, but through guidance and collaboration.

Often, they have their own flaws, regrets, and histories that make them feel human, even if they’re wielding supernatural powers or ancient knowledge. This duality allows them to act as both inspiration and cautionary figures.

7. Jiraiya (Naruto)

Jiraiya, the self-proclaimed “Pervy Sage,” was one of the most iconic mentors in Naruto. This guy had an unmatched swagger. But make no mistake: Jiraiya was a ninja legend. As one of the legendary Sannin, his combat prowess and knowledge of the ninja world were unparalleled. He taught Naruto some of the most pivotal techniques, like the Rasengan and how to control the Nine-Tails chakra. Yet, despite his goofy and eccentric persona, Jiraiya had a deep understanding of the world and a tragic past that shaped his belief in his students. Naruto could barely keep up with his energy, wit, and sheer experience. If anything, Jiraiya was too much of a legend for his knuckleheaded student, but that’s what made their dynamic so special.

6. Genkai (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Genkai might be an old lady, but she was cool in every sense of the word. As the mentor to Yusuke Urameshi in Yu Yu Hakusho, Genkai was a master of spirit energy techniques and one of the most well-respected fighters of her time. She put Yusuke through harsh training, forcing him to endure grueling challenges that would break most people. She didn’t sugarcoat anything. Her tough-love approach ensured Yusuke grew stronger not just physically but mentally. Yusuke may have been the protagonist, but Genkai’s sheer competence and aura of authority made her seem like the real deal every time she stepped into the scene.

5. Master Roshi (Dragon Ball)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Master Roshi, the “Turtle Hermit, invented the Kamehameha, a move so iconic it’s synonymous with the series itself. Goku and Krillin were just kids when they started training under him, and Roshi’s teachings often flew way over their heads. He might’ve seemed like a pervy old man obsessed with magazines, but Roshi was a martial arts genius who had already mastered everything his students were trying to learn. He could’ve spent his life showing off his skills, but instead, he chose to live quietly on his island, sipping drinks and acting like a retiree. Yet, when the chips were down, he reminded everyone why he was the master. Whether it was his surprising wisdom or his rare moments of seriousness, Master Roshi always carried himself with an effortless cool that Goku and Krillin could only dream of matching.

4. Koro-sensei (Assassination Classroom)

Koro-sensei was a literal alien octopus capable of destroying the Earth, yet he chose to spend his time teaching a bunch of misfit middle schoolers in Assassination Classroom. With his ridiculous speed, unbreakable defense, and genius-level intellect, Koro-sensei could’ve easily taken over the world. Instead, he used his abilities to mold his students into capable, confident individuals. His lessons weren’t just about killing him (as their mission dictated) — he taught them life skills, teamwork, and how to believe in themselves. His backstory made it clear that he had seen the worst sides of humanity, but he still believed in the potential of his students.

3. Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image Courtesy of Mappa

As the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, he’s essentially untouchable. Gojo flaunts his overwhelming strength with a cocky, playful attitude that makes him seem almost untouchable — even in the direst situations. From his Infinity technique to his iconic blindfolded look, everything about him screams “cooler than you.” And let’s be honest: Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara are great, but they’re nowhere near Gojo’s level. He’s in a league of his own, and he knows it. Despite his godlike power, he genuinely cares about his students and wants to change the system that keeps them oppressed.

2. Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

Reigen Arataka is the ultimate con artist, but somehow, he’s also one of the best mentors in anime. In Mob Psycho 100, Reigen initially comes off as a shady scammer who uses Mob’s psychic powers for his own gain. But as the series progresses, it becomes clear that Reigen genuinely cares about Mob and wants the best for him. Reigen’s wisdom and unwavering belief in Mob’s potential make him the kind of mentor who’s way cooler — and more insightful — than he has any right to be.

1. Isaac Netero (Hunter x Hunter)

As one of the strongest Nen users in history, Netero was a martial arts grandmaster who had trained himself to levels most people couldn’t even comprehend. Even in his old age, Netero could outclass almost anyone, and his battle with Meruem stands as one of the most epic moments in anime history. Netero believed in pushing himself to the absolute limit, and his self-sacrifice during the Chimera Ant arc showed just how far he was willing to go for the greater good.

