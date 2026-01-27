Dragon Ball Reveals Toriyama’s Official Designs for SSJ4 Goku and SSJ3 Vegeta

Dragon Ball fans have finally gotten a look at Akira Toriyama’s official designs for Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta as part of a major update. Dragon Ball is now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original manga’s release with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine, and with it held a major event this past weekend in Japan that gave fans the first look at what the franchise has planned for the future. But it was also a celebration of the past with new looks at how much has gone down over the decades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the event, Dragon Ball also gave fans a close look at Akira Toriyama’s official designs over the years. The late creator provided numerous character designs and story ideas for Dragon Ball Daima before his passing, and that included the official canonical debut of Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta. Thanks to V-Jump magazine’s social media, fans have now gotten to see Toriyama’s designs for these long awaited forms as well. Check them out below.

Akira Toriyama’s Designs for SSJ4 Goku and SSJ3 Vegeta Revealed

Courtesy of Shueisha

Although Dragon Ball Daima was initially received divisively among fans for how it began with turning Goku and the others into kids as the result of a Dragon Ball wish, the final few episodes of the series ended with the kind of excitement that fans had been hoping for. Part of this is because while Goku and Vegeta had spent most of their time in the series as children, the final battle allowed the two of them to show off new transformations that they have never revealed in the official anime’s timeline before. And both were huge surprises.

Through Dragon Ball Daima, it was revealed that while he never showed it later in Dragon Ball Super, following the events of the Majin Buu saga, Vegeta had secretly been training to unlock the Super Saiyan 3 form. He also mastered that form in secret, but didn’t have a reason to use it until Daima. As for Goku, his use of the Super Saiyan 4 transformation is a bit more complicated when it comes to its use in the official timeline versus its debut back in Dragon Ball GT.

Can Goku Use SSJ4 in Dragon Ball Super?

Toei Animation

There has been a debate surrounding Goku’s new version of Super Saiyan 4, however. It’s debut in Dragon Ball Daima was brought about through the use of magic, and thus Goku was able to reach a new pinnacle of power. But after that final fight, Goku mentioned that the form was something he had been training towards so it wasn’t just a flash in the pan kind of transformation that gave him a surprise. That’s changed with some of the newest releases, however.

In some of the story materials in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Goku says this about the form, “This might sound crazy, but I JUST got used to being tiny. I mean, I made it to Super Saiyan 4 and everything.” This seems to imply that Goku was only able to access the form through those very specific circumstances, and might not be able to transform into it again in the future. Which would explain why we never see it in use during Dragon Ball Super.

HT – V-Jump on X