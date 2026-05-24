3 Anime That Arguably Deserved Crunchyroll’s 2026 Best New Anime Award Over Gachiakuta

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 have officially concluded, revealing the Best New Anime of 2025. Gachiakuta, based on the manga by Kei Urana and produced by Bones Film, emerged as the winner. There are many reasons why the series stood out, but its biggest strength was undeniably how it established itself as one of the most unique modern shonen anime.

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While Gachiakuta has plenty of reasons that justify its victory, it was still shaped by the foundation of the shonen genre. At the same time, there were other nominees that arguably deserved the award just as much, if not more. These included an even more defining shonen anime, the breakout horror hit of the summer, and the most surprising anime of the past year.

3) Sakamoto Days

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If the main reason Gachiakuta emerged as the Best New Anime of the Year was that it defied traditional shonen tropes, then Sakamoto Days arguably deserved the award for the same reason. Sakamoto Days breaks away from the usual shonen formula by grounding its action in a more realistic setting. Despite how over-the-top its fights can be, the series never relies on supernatural elements to make them engaging.

That alone makes it stand out in the shonen genre, where supernatural powers are often at the center of combat. Sakamoto Days not only executes this concept effectively but also balances it with a consistently entertaining and amusing tone. In a time when many new anime lean heavily into serious storytelling, that uniqueness arguably made it just as deserving of the Best New Anime award.

2) The Summer Hikaru Died

The Summer Hikaru Died was released in the Summer of 2025, and it perfectly captured the atmosphere of the season while adding a layer of psychological horror rarely seen in anime. Horror is one of the most difficult genres to execute effectively in anime, yet The Summer Hikaru Died managed to do so flawlessly through its deeply rooted Japanese cultural storytelling, which added a distinct nuance to the series. At the same time, the anime also deserves credit for the emotional and moral themes it explored throughout its story.

The series’s central characters, the titular Hikaru, who returns as a mysterious new entity, and Yoshiki, a well-mannered student, created an unsettling dynamic that was consistently captivating to watch. Their relationship reflected a sense of unconditional attachment, while also exploring how the choices people make based on their emotions can shape both their own lives and the lives of those around them. Throughout its run, the anime maintained its horror atmosphere while still feeling refreshingly original, making it a compelling contender for the Best New Anime of 2025.

1) Takopi’s Original Sin

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Takopi’s Original Sin was almost expected to win the title, and arguably deserved it even more than Gachiakuta, considering how strongly it shocked the anime industry from its debut through its brief six-episode run. This was reflected in the overwhelming reception from fans, with every episode receiving ratings above 9 on IMDb. Since fan voting plays a major role in determining the winners, many believed its record-breaking IMDb reception made it the clear favorite.

Much of that success came from how Takopi’s Original Sin presented something truly distinct, using a fictional premise to portray a painfully realistic story in a way few anime have attempted before. The contrast of centering the narrative around children while tackling deeply harsh real-life themes was an incredibly bold creative decision. That uniqueness arguably made it even more deserving of the Best New Anime title than Gachiakuta, which is why it was especially surprising that, despite receiving seven nominations, Takopi’s Original Sin failed to win a single award.

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